The Irish Pop Culture Quiz

On the 20th anniversary of the premiere of The Osbournes, Juliet Litman and Clare Malone talk about the family and the show that was the progenitor of all the reality TV that was to come. Hosts: Juliet Litman and Clare Malone. Producer: Kaya McMullen.
WHEN it comes to baby names, they're completely subjective - and you're not going to please everyone. And one anonymous man, whose wife is 21 weeks pregnant with a baby girl, is already worrying about the rather unique moniker they've fallen in love with. Taking to Reddit, he explained how...
Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
We’re just a few months into 2022 and pop culture has already delivered some major moments. So many in fact that we had to whip up a special episode of Culture Quick Bites just to break it all down. You know, for the fans.
St. Patrick's Day will be more joyful than ever this year at NYC's Irish Arts Center. The Hell's Kitchen cultural center will be celebrating its first St. Paddy's Day in its brand new facility and it's going to be one for the books. The center had outgrown its three-story tenement...
Article Originally Published March 13, 2022 8:00 am by Susan Moore on North Texas Daily. Article Originally Published by Susan Moore on North Texas Daily. After a long day of work and other daily duties, Cameron Reid sits on his bed and draws late into. the night. He enters this...
In a note to newsroom staff Senior Director of On-Demand News Programming Neal Carruth announced the following update:. I'm writing to share the news that Jessica Reedy is now the supervising producer of Pop Culture Happy Hour. Jessica has been a strong editorial leader for PCHH, helping to evolve the...
Attention, comic book and sci-fi enthusiasts: Fantasticon returns to downtown Toledo for its fifth year on Saturday and Sunday. Local artists and authors are excited to participate in this year's event, an annual convention celebrating all things sci-fi, superhero, and anime. That includes Jim Beard, a writer and artist based in Toledo, who’s been a guest in the Glass City since 2016.
AS we're sure any brides-to-be will agree, you essentially spend the weeks after getting engaged showing off your ring to anyone and everyone. So when her other half popped the question earlier this year, this woman couldn't contain her excitement and posted a big reveal video on TikTok. After drawing...
Before this Indiana baby grew into a comedic legend and worked with A-listers like Will Ferrell, she was just another happy baby from Indiana. The actress is best know for playing a receptionist in a popular sitcom, which lasted for 9 seasons. Fun fact: she worked as a receptionist as she navigated her way to stardom. Looking so glorious, the baby dressed in white also worked on a movie with Napoleon Dynamite, played by Jon Heder.
Comments / 0