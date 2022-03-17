NCAA Tournament 2022 schedule: 3 SEC teams play on Thursday, March 17

A report in The Athletic on Monday adds new details to Urban Meyer’s disastrous and brief time as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach. Meyer’s reign in Jacksonville lasted just 13 games as he became the latest successful college coach to fail in the NFL. According to The Athletic, Meyer told the Jaguars he has researched NFL players extensively as he prepared to step up to the professional game. However, it soon became apparent his knowledge was barely above the level of the most casual of NFL fans. Sources said Meyer was unaware of Pro Bowl players such as Jamal Adams and Deebo Samuel and, most damning, appeared to be unfamiliar with arguably the most talented player in the league, three-time defensive player of the year Aaron Donald. According to one source, Meyer asked: “Who’s this 99 guy on the Rams? I’m hearing he might be a problem for us.”

NFL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO