A long-planned beautification project for a critical stretch of South New Street is finally getting underway. The city was awarded $1 million state grant in 2017 to redesign and refresh South New Street, from the Fahy Bridge to Lehigh University’s Farrington Square. The effort was delayed by the pandemic and then high construction bids that forced the city to rebid the project.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO