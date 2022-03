Imagine being Jack Harlow. It shouldn’t be too hard. Jack Harlow is not special. Fundamentally, Harlow is just some guy. He’s a reasonably talented, reasonably good-looking 23-year-old white guy from Kentucky. (He’ll be 24 next week. Happy early birthday, Jack Harlow!) Harlow is not a rap superhero or a larger-than-life figure, and to his credit, he’s never really tried to present himself as anything other than what he is. There are probably a million motherfuckers just like Jack Harlow, but those million motherfuckers are not stars, and Jack Harlow has quickly ascended to star status. How? Why?

HIP HOP ・ 12 DAYS AGO