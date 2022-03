New York State remains a bastion for labor unions. Rochester, however, is well behind other metropolitan areas in the state. In 2021, New York’s 1.7 million union members accounted for 22.2 percent of all wage and salary workers in the state, representing a slight increase from the previous year, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show. The state’s numbers were twice the average across the U.S. and represent the second-highest union membership rate in the nation after Hawaii.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 24 DAYS AGO