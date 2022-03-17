ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico News Minute – March 17, 2022

Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposes a sales tax holiday; Henrico Schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell reflects on the two-year anniversary of schools closing at the outset of COVID-19; the Ashe Center community vaccination center is closing next week; a bank plans to occupy the former site of a different bank in Short Pump; the University of Richmond’s men’s basketball team begins NCAA tournament play against Iowa.

