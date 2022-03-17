ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beck, St. Vincent, Jon Batiste, and More to Perform at Event Honoring Joni Mitchell

By Matthew Ismael Ruiz
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Beck, St. Vincent, and Jon Batiste are among the musicians set to honor Joni Mitchell at MusiCares’ 2022 Person of the Year tribute concert. The event is scheduled...

