It’s St. Patrick’s Day! Here’s where you can celebrate in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s St. Patrick’s Day and if you’re looking to celebrate, you’re in luck!

Some Irish pubs in Spokane are gearing up for a day full of food, drinks and Irish culture.

While celebrations in Spokane begin with the parade, St. Patrick’s Day is the busiest day of the year for two local businesses — O’Donnell’s and O’Doherty’s.

Last Friday, Shawn O’Donnell’s on Monroe and Broadway kicked off a St. Patrick’s Day festival, with something new for patrons to enjoy each day.

There have been performances by local pipes and drums groups and Irish dancers.

The restaurant has also been open for Irish dance lessons and an Irish trivia night.

Corned beef and cabbage was served as well in family platters.

Today on St. Patrick’s Day, the pub is putting all these fun events into one day starting at 10 a.m.

“Last year, we were limited to 25% occupancy and so we couldn’t do it how we wanted to and this year we’re going all out and it’s going to be a great time,” said co-owner of O’Donnell’s Chase Van Cotthem.

O’Doherty’s on Spokane Falls Blvd also opens at 10 a.m. for more Irish food, green beer, Irish whiskey, special giveaways, live performances and much more.

The pub is expecting so many people that according to Facebook, the first 200 people get in free, while every person after that must pay a $5 cover charge.

For more information on what both businesses are doing for St. Patrick’s Day, see O’Donnell’s and O’Doherty’s on Facebook.

