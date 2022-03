Without a doubt, LaMelo Ball has lived up to expectations during his second season in the NBA. After winning the Rookie of the Year award, the sophomore has taken the All-Star leap after being named as a reserve for Team Durant. At the same time, the Charlotte Hornets’ star is improving all facets of his game, which has gained him more fans in the hobby. The intriguing thing is his rookie card value is dropping, even though Ball is playing better and there’s a big demand for his stock in the market.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO