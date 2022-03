JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A group of loggerhead sea turtles that were rescued off the coast of New England will now be able to once again call the Atlantic Ocean home. Team members from the Georgia Aquarium were at Little Talbot Island State Park in Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon to release the turtles. Eight animals were rescued after being cold stunned in late January, and six of them were returned to the ocean Tuesday.

