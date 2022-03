An 11-year-old refugee has been hailed a hero after he travelled more than 600 miles alone from Ukraine to Slovakia to escape Putin’s forces.The young boy from Zaporizhzhia - the site of the nuclear power plant which captured by Russian forces last week - crossed the border to Slovakia all alone with just a backpack, a plastic bag, a passport and a phone number written on his hand. The boy’s mother sent him on the journey by train to live safely with relatives, while she stayed behind in Ukraine to take care of her sick mother. Slovakian authorities...

IMMIGRATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO