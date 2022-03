According to a press release from the Danbury Police Department, there was a shooting incident at the Chili's on Newtown Road On Saturday (3/5/22) evening. "On Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 7:01 P.M., Danbury police officers responded to the area of 81 Newtown Rd., Chilis Restaurant, on the report of a disturbance with gunshots fired. Officers responded to the area and found that a disturbance started in the restaurant among two groups of patrons. The disturbance moved outside, and a person involved in the fight pulled a gun and fired a couple of shots. Several people fled before police arrived. No one was injured in the incident. The investigation is active and ongoing."

DANBURY, CT ・ 7 DAYS AGO