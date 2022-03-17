ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadows took COVID-19 in stride

By Mari Engelhardt Administrator, Meadows at Osborn Park
Sandusky Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year 2021 was all about keeping COVID at bay and maintaining a culture of all-inclusive infection control. Since January 2021, The Meadows at Osborn Park is grateful to report that we lost no residents to COVID, and we had no resident hospitalizations related to COVID. When I think...

