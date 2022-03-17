Meadows took COVID-19 in stride

When I read the article about the tax abatement request by the Cafaro Co. for apartments behind the Sandusky Mall, I questioned myself, “how can this happen?” A property tax abatement is an exemption to pay taxes for a determined period and is used to incentive economic development. An abatement for dwellings has never been given in an area designated as an enterprise zone (such as the Sandusky Mall). The abatement proposal would forgive at least $5 million dollars in tax payments over a 15-year period. Who is going to cover the $5 million dollars in lost revenue? The answer is Perkins Township residents, Perkins Local School District residents, and Erie County residents. Tax reduction factors reduce effective millage rate. That leads to our local governments having less revenue. Does that mean they will continue to ask for more levy increases?

ERIE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO