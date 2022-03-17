ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

In Ely Center Exhibition, Artists Explore What Lies Beneath

By Brian Slattery
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h2huN_0ehtSVxo00
Sarah Schneiderman The State of Health Care in the United States of America #4.

The title of Sarah Schneiderman’s piece at the Ely Center of Contemporary Art on Trumbull Street — The State of Health Care in the United States of America #4 — makes the target of the artist’s intentions clear, and it gets at something about the overall effects of certain aspects of our healthcare system, creating a country awash in prescription medication and, as recent high-profile lawsuits have shown, far too many addicts in the process. But Schneiderman’s piece also gets at something even broader than that. Its depiction of the flag itself It aptly illustrates the way the past couple years has seen the nation change shape, bending and warping, struggling to turn into something else under the most fractious politics seen in a long time. Schneiderman kept her eyes on her intended subject, but touched on something deeper as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cxw9o_0ehtSVxo00
Elizabeth Knowles Impulses and Encrustations.

That’s all too fitting for ​“Undercurrents,” the latest show at the Ely Center of Contemporary Art, running now through April 24. This vibrant exhibit, consisting of the work of 43 different artists, captures something deeper about the tumult of our times.

“The challenges of the last two years living with the pall of a global pandemic and the heaviness of racial fury in this nation has forced us to reimagine connectivity, community, and intimacy. While reviewing the over 400 works submitted for the Ely Center’s Open Call, I couldn’t help but feel a profound connection to work that seemed to be exploring this moment, even if some of them were created pre-pandemic. Maybe I was projecting my own emotional state, but after selecting the 46 pieces for the exhibition and then looking at them collectively, I knew that they belonged together. These works needed to share space with each other, to have proximity to each other’s visual stories, to be in community,” writes curator Kristina Newman-Scott in an accompanying statement. ​“There may never be a return to what we have collectively assumed as ​‘normal.’ These past years have shown us that there is always something hiding under the surface. This is where we find thoughts that convey joy, that consume trust and concede suffering. I’m hoping that the work in this exhibit might remind us of the beauty, pain, loneliness, and joy that we have been experiencing. We have all been carrying active feelings under the surface. These are our undercurrents. We are alive, and it is wonderful.”

The approach of ​“Undercurrents” sets it apart from a lot of recent exhibits in town taking on current events. Many exhibits — and, for that matter, the news — acknowledge the upheaval as a grotesque fluorescence of multiple upheavals, compounding and magnifying one another. In focusing on the emotional results of living through times like these, ​“Undercurrents” deftly asks the viewer to consider all these things as a totality, to imagine them as parts of a whole, perhaps even intertwined to the point where to tease them all apart is to lose a little insight as to what has made it all happen at once, and how it is we’re supposed to address it all now. That begins with Elizabeth Knowles’s Impulses and Encrustations, a piece that mesmerizes with its sense of scale, surreality, and perceived stickiness. Is it growing up from the floor? Down from the ceiling? Is it moving and growing? The sense of an invasive species taking over the gallery as a parasite might enter our bodies is palpable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19WHLW_0ehtSVxo00
Daniella Dooling Untitled.

Daniella Dooling’s piece certainly isn’t the first piece artists have made about masks — it isn’t even the first one ECOCA has put on its walls — but it is one of the first to capture them like pinned bugs in an entomological exhibit. In turning the masks into specimens devoid of immediate context, Dooling’s piece reminds us that, at some point, we will stop wearing masks for good, stop having them in the car, or ready to go in the house. What will happen to them all, when they’re no longer a part of our daily lives? Where will we be when we can see each other more clearly again?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ZRYC_0ehtSVxo00
Anthony Warnick 15 24-Hr News Sources.

On the second floor, Anthony Warnick’s video installation — 15 24-Hr. News Sources — stays true to its title to great, headache-inducing effect. In it, 15 news channels overlap so as to be illegible, while the collective din of the audio renders all of it unintelligible and also extremely irritating. It’s a simple but highly effective conceit, amply demonstrating what it can feel like to consume too much news, ending up saturated with information and, at the same time, completely unable to digest any of it. What does it mean that we’ve been living this way for years?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IcaCK_0ehtSVxo00
Katie Hovencamp Landmine Pie and Cupcake Bomb.

Then there are the pieces that exist among of the deeper connections that the curator seeks to explore with the show. Katie Hovencamp’s pieces might be, at first glance, almost comical, in a Looney Tunes kind of way. But then which way can the satire point? It could go to the diet industry, a playful pun on ​“calorie bombs.” But, even though it was made in 2021, it finds sudden resonance with the war in Ukraine, in which ordinary civilians are currently making Molotov cocktails. Perhaps even deeper, it suggests the ways in which our homes have been weaponized, first because we were expected to stay in them, now because we’re being coaxed to leave them again to return to work. Perhaps, whether we’re seeking to return to something like whatever ​“normal” meant before or trying to use the upheaval as a chance to reorder our own lives, the home is both the ultimate battlefield of that and the last line of defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MnNUs_0ehtSVxo00
Melissa Sutherland Moss Eartha Kitt and Sister Delfina Sutherland.

For other artists — and for many non-artists — the past couple years became a time to look within, to reassess priorities. For some that meant reconnecting with the past. As artist Melissa Sutherland Moss points out, our ancestors can be those we’re related to by blood (as, one assumes, is the case between the artist and Sister Delfina), people who did powerful things generations ago that we can draw strength from today. But our ancestors can also be ones we choose, people whose past action and artistry can inspire us to do our best work now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkJI7_0ehtSVxo00
Rima Day Scriptum XII.

Meanwhile, Rima Day’s works reminds us that, in the end, the past few years was at its simplest and most devastating, about mortality. Death was closer even than it usually is, and in contemplating that, we were forced to examine and contend with the limitations of our bodies in ways that we didn’t necessarily have to before. Day’s work may be made of fabric, but in the literally visceral way the piece hangs from the pages, there’s a startling call. Our flesh and blood became open books, but ones whose narratives — whose meanings — are still up to us. What histories did we find ourselves living. And what stories might we find ourselves writing from here?

Undercurrents” runs at the Ely Center of Contemporary Art, 51 Trumbull St., through April 24. Visit the center’s website for hours and more information.

Comments / 0

Related
6sqft

Explore hidden gems and lesser-known artists at the Hispanic Society Museum & Library’s new exhibit

The Hispanic Society Museum & Library has opened a new exhibition that brings attention to the wide variety of art, literature, and history from the Iberian Peninsula and South America. Curated by art historian Dr. Madeleine Haddon, Nuestra Casa: Rediscovering the Treasures of The Hispanic Society Museum & Library features select “hidden gems” from the museum’s expansive collection of more than 750,000 pieces, including artworks by El Greco and Goya to masterpieces by lesser-known Latin American artists. The exhibition is open at the Washington Heights museum now through April 17.
MUSEUMS
New Haven Independent

NXTHVN Sets Artists Free To Roam

Since its first exhibition opened in March 2020 — and despite the pandemic — NXTHVN has managed to mount show after show that makes great use of its wide gallery walls, whether it’s by nearly covering them or using their white space to make distance between the pieces. Its latest exhibit is the first to give the viewer a sense of having entered and perhaps become a part of the art on display, the first to impart a feeling of bringing people somewhere else, if only for a little while.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

New exhibition explores black artists’ cultural influence in Scotland

A new exhibition exploring the contribution black artists have made to Scotland’s culture has opened in Glasgow.AfroScots: Revisiting the Work of Black Artists in Scotland through New Collecting has been created in response to the “whiteness” of existing Scottish art history narratives and is on display at the city’s Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA).It brings together post-1960s art which draws on conversations around race, empire, independence and post-colonial legacies.Curators said while many of the featured artists would not necessarily identify with “AfroScots”, people of African and black-Caribbean descent in Scotland, the term has been used as a loose title for...
VISUAL ART
East Valley Tribune

Mesa artist designs 'swap meet' exhibit

When most people think of an art museum, they might not expect seeing things found at a swap meet. Native American Artist Brad Kahlhamer’s exhibit at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art likely has shattered that expectation forever. But then, the Mesa artist’s fondest childhood memories are sifting through lumber...
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Ely Center Exhibition#The State Of Health Care
Vogue Magazine

Artist Walton Ford Walks with the Animals in a New Exhibition

The artist Walton Ford has brought an unlikely cast of characters into his first show at the Gagosian Gallery in New York, which opens this Friday and runs through April 23. Nine history-like paintings tell fantastic tales involving a 30-mile rattlesnake, a great auk, a tiger, a kooloo-kamba, a giraffe, and other wild animals, some of whom exist and others do not. In true Ford fashion, they all have a lot to tell us. What’s different here is the level of artistic ambition. Many more senses are being activated. You feel the cold wet deck of the packet ship that’s transporting the giraffe, and the desert light on the rattlesnake, and the soft light coming through a window in the werewolf painting. “I definitely want to use all the tricks of exhibition watercolor that British people found in the 19th century when they were doing these very fussy landscapes,” Ford tells me.
VISUAL ART
WTOP

New Smithsonian exhibition spotlights ‘Infinity Mirrors’ artist

Five years after the milestone exhibition “Infinity Mirrors” dazzled visitors to the Hirshhorn Museum, the immersive work of Yayoi Kusama is returning to the Smithsonian in D.C. “One with Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection” will focus on the artist’s nearly seven-decade long career and feature two...
MUSEUMS
NJ.com

March 19 exhibit to explore art ‘through a woman’s eyes’

Haddonfield Memorial High School 50/50 Club, in partnership with the Haddon Fortnightly evening membership department, will hold its third “Through a Woman’s Eyes” art show 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Haddon Fortnightly’s clubhouse, 301 Kings Highway East in Haddonfield. Themed “Honoring Hidden...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
CW33

Artist exhibit showcases the Beauty of South Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — The South Dallas Cultural Center is showcasing South Dallas with an exhibit by artist Nitashia Johnson, entitled “The Beauty of South Dallas”. Nitashia Johnson is a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. After graduating in 2008, she studied Design Communication at Texas Woman’s University.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Beloit Daily News

Winners of Art Center photo exhibit named

BELOIT—The Beloit Art Center saw a good crowd at their monthly First Friday Gallery Reception held on March 4 to announce of the results for their annual juried photo exhibit. Amateur photographers throughout the region submitted up to three images to be reviewed by a panel of three jurors....
BELOIT, WI
Sun Chronicle

Contemporary women artists' 'Herstory' exhibit at Boyden Library

Boyden Library will host two Sunday concerts this month. Cold Chocolate, a genre-bending Americana band that fuses folk, funk and bluegrass to create a unique sound all their own, will perform on Sunday, March 13 at 3 p.m. Led by Ethan Robbins (vocals/guitar) and Ariel Bernstein (percussion), the Boston-based group...
MUSIC
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Two DeLand artists chosen for multistate textile exhibit

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. Studio Art Quilt Associates Inc. is proud to announce textile artwork by two DeLand artists — Bobbi Baugh and Regina Dunn — has been juried for exhibition in the Studio Art Quilt Associates’ regional show “The Artist’s Question … Answered in Fiber.”
DELAND, FL
WJLA

COAL + ICE exhibit premieres at the Reach at the Kennedy Center

7NewsDC — Brian van de Graaff visited Coal + Ice at the Reach at the Kennedy Center, on display through April 22nd. "COAL + ICE is a documentary photography exhibition that brings together the work of over 50 photographers and video artists from around the world to visualize the climate crisis – its causes and consequences – as a large-scale immersive experience. COAL + ICE is co-curated by Magnum photographer Susan Meiselas and renowned exhibition designer Jeroen de Vries, and led by Orville Schell, the Arthur Ross Director of the Center on U.S.-China Relations at the Asia Society. Asia Society is honored to collaborate with the Kennedy Center to bring COAL + ICE to our nation’s capital for its East Coast premiere, March 15th to April 22nd, 2022. COAL + ICE will be uniquely adapted for the Kennedy Center. 48 projectors will illuminate the 30,000-square-foot exhibition space built on the Kennedy Center’s REACH Plaza."
PHOTOGRAPHY
New Haven Independent

New Coffee/Gathering Space Is Buzzing

After dusk, night after night, young crowds are swarming into an unassuming new coffeeshop on State Street to transform the place into an event hot spot — each time with a different reason to gather. On a recent Tuesday night, the coffeehouse-by-day, event-space-by-night at the corner of State Street...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Kids Help Shape Future Community Hub

In careful penmanship, 8‑year-old Nylee Williams signed her name, title, and ​“company” at the bottom of a page outlining her responsibilities in the planning process for a new community center in Newhallville. Her ​“company” is Harris & Tucker School, where she attends an after-school program. Her...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy