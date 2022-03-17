ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Turkish central bank doesn't change rates as inflation soars

By ZEYNEP BILGINSOY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09iZrp_0ehtSU5500
Turkey Economy FILE - People buy food at an open air market in Ankara, Turkey, on Dec. 12, 2021. Turkey’s central bank has kept interest rates unchanged for a third month as consumer prices surge at an eye-popping pace. The decision Thursday comes after a series of rate cuts last year triggered a currency crisis that has made it difficult for people to buy basic goods. The latest official statistics showed inflation above 54.4%. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozblici, File) (Burhan Ozbilici)

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkey's central bank kept interest rates unchanged for a third straight month Thursday as consumer prices surge at an eye-popping pace, coming after a series of rate cuts last year triggered a currency crisis that has made it difficult for people to buy basic goods.

The latest official statistics showed inflation above 54.4%. The bank said in a statement that inflation has been driven by "rising energy costs resulting from the heightened regional conflict," referring to Russia's war in Ukraine, and supply side factors affecting food prices.

It said it expects inflation to ease following measures it has taken to boost the economy and a resolution of the conflict.

Other central banks around the world are moving to raise interest rates as inflation reaches the highest levels in decades, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. The Fed raised its key rate Wednesday to target inflation that hit 7.9% in February, while the Bank of England raised its key rate Thursday for the third time since December to ease inflation that rose to an annual 5.5% in January.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a self-proclaimed enemy of high interest rates and has pressured the central bank into lowering borrowing costs in his bid to boost growth. He believes high interest rates cause inflation though conventional economic theory says the opposite.

The central bank began lowering rates in September despite high inflation, which was then still below 20%, and continued cuts until December. That set off a currency crisis, exacerbating already high consumer prices due to Turkey's reliance on imports and eroding people's purchasing power. The Turkish lira lost some 44% of its value against the dollar in 2021.

The currency hit an all-time low of 18.36 in December, and the government introduced unconventional measures to disrupt its fall instead of raising interest rates. That includes a program encouraging people to keep their savings in lira through guarantees to compensate losses from the decline of the Turkish currency.

Nevertheless, the lira's gains have slowed, and it was trading at 14.79 against the dollar after the central bank's decision.

In a speech to his ruling party members Thursday, Erdogan said they would make Turkey one of the top 10 world economies. His economic and social changes and public works projects over the past two decades were aimed at realizing that goal, he said, pointing to Friday's inauguration of a bridge over the Dardanelles Strait as “one of the most important symbols of our development leap.”

“The fluctuations in the exchange rate, interest rates and inflation are the prices of the transition process we are going through,” Erdogan said.

The central bank has kept the interest rate constant at 14% so far this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

U.S. gas prices aren’t quite at record highs, if you account for inflation, but soaring oil costs could change that soon

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Tuesday, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline broke a 14-year record in the U.S., according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), as the national average gas price soared past its previous peak of $4.144 per gallon, set in July 2008, and continued rising to hit $4.318 per gallon on Thursday.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Global shares fall on inflation, central bank moves

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - Global share markets slid on Thursday as U.S. inflation hit almost 8%, making it almost certain the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week, and the European Central Bank sped up the end of its massive stimulus program. Data showed U.S. consumer...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Russia#Currency Crisis#Turkish#Ap#The U S Federal Reserve#The Bank Of England#Fed
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

'After this Putin is finished': Military experts say Russian leader has bitten off more than he can chew with 'massively foolish' invasion of Ukraine and it marks the start of the end of his time in power even if Kyiv falls

Vladimir Putin could be 'finished' by the invasion of Ukraine after under-estimating military, social and economic resistance at home and abroad, a military expert has suggested. Professor Michael Clarke said that sending soldiers to take Kyiv was 'massively foolish' and could become a 'peak Putin' moment that leads eventually to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory

Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
POLITICS
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Unveils 'Robocop' Exoskeleton Bodysuit Created For Russian Soliders

As bodies continue to pile up on both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian war — and world leaders continue to question Russian President Vladimir Putin's mental stability after arresting his own military leaders — Russia is announcing that they've developed a Robocop suit. Article continues below advertisement. Among the...
MILITARY
Ars Technica

Leaked ransomware documents show Conti helping Putin from the shadows

For years, Russia’s cybercrime groups have acted with relative impunity. The Kremlin and local law enforcement have largely turned a blind eye to disruptive ransomware attacks as long as they didn’t target Russian companies. Despite direct pressure on Vladimir Putin to tackle ransomware groups, they’re still intimately tied to Russia’s interests. A recent leak from one of the most notorious such groups provides a glimpse into the nature of those ties—and just how tenuous they may be.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Colombia's February inflation an unpleasant surprise - central bank official

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s February inflation data was a surprise for everyone, including central bank co-director Roberto Steiner, the official said on Wednesday, one of seven people who sits on the monetary authority’s board. Colombia’s consumer prices rose 1.63% in February, taking the 12-month inflation figure to 8.01%,...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Central Banks Rush to Stimulus Exit as Inflation Jumps, Wary of Ukraine Fallout

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's announcement on Thursday that it plans to end stimulus in the third quarter of 2022 shows that policymakers across the developed world remain laser-focused on inflation, rather than a potential growth hit from the Russia crisis. Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24...
BUSINESS
Metro International

Australia’s central bank still patient on policy despite inflation shock

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s central bank remains prepared to be patient on raising interest rates as it waits for wage growth to pick up, though it warned a surge in commodity prices caused by the war in Ukraine would add to inflationary pressure. Minutes of its March meeting...
BUSINESS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
130K+
Followers
95K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy