ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Bradley Ransome Reports on the Latest Real Estate Investment News

By MediaWize
ocnjdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBradley Ransome is a contributor to real estate market news and the CEO of Hatteras Holdings in North Carolina. In the article below, Brad Ransome reports on the latest news from the commercial and residential real estate industry. The stock market may be up and down, and inflation is...

ocnjdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Three Real Estate Investing Trends To Watch In 2022

Founder of CityVest, an online investment platform providing unique access to top-tier institutional real estate private equity funds. We’re two years into the pandemic, and the economy is segmented into those who are thriving, those who are not doing well and those who are just getting by. There is suffering in industries related to travel, social and in-person businesses and certain companies affected by supply chain disruptions. While it appears that the economy is opening up to the concept of “just living with it,” inflation is now impacting everyone. Inflation is the byproduct of disruption in labor markets, supply/distribution systems and increased money supply.
REAL ESTATE
Axios

Dallas is No. 1 for real estate development, report says

Dallas-Fort Worth ranks first in the nation for real estate development over the past decade, according to data compiled by StorageCafe. Details: The company analyzed residential and commercial developments in the largest 50 metropolitan areas over the past decade. Residential building permits were tallied and commercial development was quantified by...
DALLAS, TX
The Post and Courier

Real Estate News

Out of all midsize U.S. metros, Charleston has the 13th largest percentage of military households. To determine the U.S. metropolitan areas with the most military families, researchers at Filterbuy analyzed the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The researchers ranked metros according to the percentage of the population in a military household—defined as one in which at least one household member currently serves in the military, Reserves, or National Guard. Researchers also calculated the percentage of the population who are active-duty military personnel, the percentage of the population who are Veterans, the percentage of the population who are in the Reserves or National Guard, and the military branch with the largest active presence.
CHARLESTON, SC
Houston Chronicle

Houston real estate powerhouse Hines to halt new investments in Russia

Houston real estate developer Hines is halting new investments in Russia, adding to the growing list of Houston companies distancing itself from the country in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. About 1.8 percent of Hines' $160 billion in global assets under its management are based in Russia. The...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
Alabama State
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

You might be eligible for monthly $500 stimulus payments if you live in this state

Soon, applications will open in Chicago for the city’s Resilient Communities Monthly Cash Assistance Pilot. A program whereby the city will provide 5,000 low-income residents with $500 per month over a 12-month period, in one of the biggest basic income programs in the US. And at a time when national stimulus checks have all but dried up, no less.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Investing#Real Estate Company#Luxury Homes#Residential Real Estate#Hatteras Holdings#Meridian
Daily Mail

Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'

Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
EDUCATION
The Independent

‘Worst storm of 2022’ threatens half the US with blizzards, tornadoes and flooding

Spring may open with a bang in the coming days as a massive storm system looks set to roll across a large portion of the US after a weekend of severe weather.There is potential for thunderstorms, tornadoes, severe flooding, and blizzards in states from the Rockies to the Atlantic coast according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service.Risk to lives and property is possible with significant delays expected to air, shipping and ground transportation.“Next week has the potential to bring not only the most significant storm of March but perhaps the entire year so far considering the...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
Philippines
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
Disneyland
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Alabama

Recently I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to Alabama and look at the richest person in Alabama. Not only how they made their money but what they are doing with their wealth to help the community.
ALABAMA STATE
B102.7

Iconic South Dakota Town Named ‘Most Boring’ in the Entire State

South Dakota is full of great places to call "home". We have a little bit of everything here in the Mount Rushmore State. Sioux Falls is one of the fastest-growing cities, the Black Hills draw in millions of tourists every year, and the taxes are lower than just about anywhere. But every state has some spots that are less appealing than others, and the town Best Life Online named for South Dakota has some scratching their heads.

Comments / 0

Community Policy