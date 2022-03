Earning a living, or at least a side income, off your property by listing it on a short-term rental website might seem like easy money—the dream. While some are able to make six-figure incomes doing so, the average Airbnb host makes $924 a month sharing their space, and it’s definitely not easy money. Take it from us, two people who earned about $10,000 via sites like Airbnb and Craigslist by renting out our apartment while traveling and also managed a rental property in Maine with an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. We learned everything the hard way, and, to be honest, we’d like it if you didn’t have to.

