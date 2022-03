One thing is for sure. If you have the courage to name the best pasta in New Jersey, you better be ready to defend it, and you better be ready to get an earful. I haven't ever taken the time to count them, but there must be a thousand Italian restaurants in the Garden State, and well over 990 of them are awesome, and about the same number are somebody's favorite.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO