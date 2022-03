Dialogue and persuasion systems in Starfield were partly inspired by Oblivion. In the latest episode of developer update Into the Starfield, design director Emil Pagliarulo said that Bethesda knew it wanted to do "some kind of persuasion mini-game thing." In response, quest director Will Shen said "it was funny, we didn't start with 'let's do an evolution of, let's look back at the old Oblivion system', but there are a couple of beats there. You have to think about 'What's my risk here, which one do I want to choose?' We didn't want it to be a system where there was definitely a right thing to say."

