There is plenty of history between the Miami Dolphins and the University of Alabama. The saga between the two programs really kicked off back in 2006 when then-Dolphins head coach Nick Saban fled Miami to head back to the collegiate ranks. This came after weeks of speculation and even a quote straight from Saban himself saying “I’m not going to be the head coach at Alabama.” 14 days later, Saban was at a press conference in Tuscaloosa being introduced as the head coach of Alabama.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO