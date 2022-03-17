ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Job training options lack wraparound services

By Dana Gentry
Nevada Current
Nevada Current
 4 days ago

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRN8e_0ehtQIfB00

“I tell everyone, tip your housekeepers,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said Tuesday as he watched trainees at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas practice the precise art of bed making.

Southern Nevada’s hotel housekeepers, overwhelmingly immigrants and women of color, can probably use the extra cash. The cost of a three-week training program at the Academy is $799.  Graduates can earn as much as $26 an hour, including the value of benefits, according to a Culinary Union spokeswoman. The starting wage is $17.

The Culinary Academy trains some 2,000 prospective workers a year in a variety of disciplines, including food and beverage, digital and employability skills, and language instruction.

Most students – 85% – receive tuition assistance from a variety of “public and private funding agencies,” according to the Academy’s website. Tuition is free for Culinary Union members.

Looking for scholarships while holding down a low-wage job can be overwhelming. Workforce development programs are time intensive and can be costly in terms of transportation, child care or loss of income.

Clark County social service clients can receive housing and child care assistance, as well as free training from the Culinary Academy. On Tuesday, the Clark County Commission unanimously approved as much as $7.6 million in funding for the Academy to extend the program for the next four years.

Deputy County Manager Kevin Schiller told commissioners the partnership was in the works before COVID hit. He said the contract supports the recovery in terms of emergency housing and workforce training.

Applicants must have an annual income below $13,590 per year.

The contract provides for “case management and intensive wraparound services,” Schiller said, adding the social service component addresses self-sufficiency, life skills, and “those specific pieces that are tied into making somebody successful and not just referring them to a workforce training program.”

“We have some wraparound services but not enough,” Sisolak said Tuesday after touring the Academy.

Education, diversification and alphabet soup

Nevada’s workforce is slightly more educated than the rest of the nation, according to the U.S. Census. In 2021, 24.7% of the state’s population aged 25 and older had completed four years of college compared with 23.5% of the U.S. population .

Sisolak and other state officials have pointed to higher education as a key component of attracting new types of employers that can diversify the economy.

“We’ve got more engineering students enrolled at UNLV than ever before,” Sisolak said. “Which is an encouraging thing.”

The governor said he wants to offset the financial burden of higher education by making community college free for “more people” by 2025.

“The cost of attending a community college should not be a prohibitive factor of getting someone in the program,” he said.

But he added college isn’t for everyone.

“Everybody isn’t going to be an engineer. Everybody isn’t going to be a truck driver,” Sisolak said. “We need to make all those things available…”

The Governor’s Office for Economic Development oversees Workforce Innovations for the New Nevada (WINN) – the state’s “commitment to create training programs that will equip workers with the skills needed by our employers.”

“Since its inception, the GOED Board and leadership have approved nearly $11 million in WINN project funding – a significant state investment that is shaping new workforce training options, as a catalyst and accelerator to formal pathways of workforce development mechanisms,” reads a 2021 report .

Funding has gone into five “high-growth sectors” – advanced manufacturing (receiving $5.7 million), health care ($2.2 million), technology ($1.2 million), mining ($819,433), and logistics & operations ($624,868).

The report says from 2019 through 2020:

  • 1,958 participants obtained high-skill job training through WINN
  • 1,297 Nevadans gained industry-recognized credentials
  • 861 Nevadans obtained new jobs following training
  • The average wage of new job opportunities was $20.03, up from $16.29 in the previous biennial report
  • 517 Nevadans “upskilled to advance existing careers”

“Typically there is no charge to the trainee,” says Rosa Mendez, a spokesperson for the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Job training efforts in America have been criticized for being “largely ineffective.”

“With the exception of the Registered Apprenticeship program, government job training programs appear to be largely ineffective and fail to produce sufficient benefits for workers to justify the costs,” the White House Council of Economic Advisors wrote in 2019.

Pres. Ronald Reagan’s Job Training Partnership Act (JTPA) of 1982 spent just under $3 billion a year from 1984 through 1998, and revamped the training landscape by removing subsidies for local government jobs and giving more control to the private sector.

Today, the federal government spends almost $7 billion a year on job and skills training.

In 2019, before the pandemic, Nevada’s alphabet soup of job development programs provided training to 2,667 adults, 565 dislocated workers, 940 youth and 41,159 individuals through the federal Wagner-Peyser program, which offers a ‘one-stop’ approach to job finding services.

The following year, during the pandemic, the state’s programs provided training to 2,461 adults, 1,073 dislocated workers, 1,069 youth and 7,793 Wagner-Peyser candidates.

“Through Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funding, the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR), the Office of Workforce Innovation (OWINN), and the state’s two Local Workforce Development Boards (LWDB) provided an array of quality programs and services during Program Year (PY) 2019,” says Nevada Job Connect’s 2020 annual report .

Median earnings for adult participants and dislocated workers ranged from about $5,000 a quarter to $8,500 a quarter, according to the report.

Wraparound services are spotty, with some training programs offsetting child care costs.

“Programs that provide the child care subsidy are administered by our workforce partner, Workforce Connections,” Mendez said. “There are no programs currently available that would augment income.”

Before COVID closed the doors to Job Connect in March 2020, the state’s offices reported as many as 3,500 visitors a month.

Sisolak weighs in on wages

Sisolak also said Tuesday that the days of slight, incremental increases in the minimum wage are gone. Employers, he says, are subject to market forces.

“That comes up in my GOED meetings,” he said. “When they talk about hiring people, I go, ‘I don’t know if these wages are realistic. When you’re wanting to hire people you’ve got to give more than the next company’s giving in order to attract them to your business.’”

He continued, “I’m seeing it’s $16, $18 an hour to work in a fast food restaurant. So I think businesses are learning by a law of supply and demand that they have to have better accommodations, better working conditions, wages and amenities.”

Correction: The original version of this story stated an incorrect figure for housekeeper pay.

The post Job training options lack wraparound services appeared first on Nevada Current .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nevada Current

What role does transportation play in charter school inequity? A lot, argues one charter

Policy, politics and progressive commentary When David Blodgett and other founders of Nevada Prep began recruiting prospective students to their charter school, they didn’t know where exactly their physical building would be, but they made parents a promise: We will get your kids there. The charter school, which enrolls students in kindergarten through eighth grade, decided early on that it […] The post What role does transportation play in charter school inequity? A lot, argues one charter appeared first on Nevada Current.
TRAFFIC
Nevada Current

Seriously? People are running for lieutenant governor? Again?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary As of close of business on Thursday, the penultimate day of filing to run for political office, thirteen (13!) people had plopped down their $200 and signed their names to run for lieutenant governor of the state of Nevada, a fact sure to prompt much of the rest of Nevada to ask: Why? There’s only […] The post Seriously? People are running for lieutenant governor? Again? appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Private school vouchers provide students a better chance to excel? Prove it

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Bit by bit, inch by inch, year by year, Republicans in the Georgia General Assembly and in legislatures across the country have been moving toward passage of full-fledged school-voucher systems that would inevitably undermine public education. This year, at least for the moment, and at least in Georgia, that incremental advance has been stalled. Perhaps […] The post Private school vouchers provide students a better chance to excel? Prove it appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Clark County seeks to tame short term rental beast, protect neighborhoods

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Forced by a new state law to confront the reality of mini-motels in Southern Nevada neighborhoods, Clark County commissioners who have ignored the issue until now appear intent on imposing significant restrictions on the burgeoning vacation rental industry.  The law, sponsored by Southern Nevada Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen, does not apply to neighborhoods in HOAs, unless […] The post Clark County seeks to tame short term rental beast, protect neighborhoods appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Nevada Current

GOP SOS hopeful imports election fraud theorists to promote Nye County measure

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada secretary of state candidate Jim Marchant, accompanied by Republican figures from across the country who have previously promoted election fraud conspiracy theories, made a push Tuesday for Nye County to switch to hand-counting paper ballots. A Colorado official, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, recently indicted on charges of election tampering, was also invited by […] The post GOP SOS hopeful imports election fraud theorists to promote Nye County measure appeared first on Nevada Current.
NYE COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Decline in federal grant funding for local elections criticized by advocates

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — The $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by Congress last week includes $75 million in Help America Vote Act grants — a major reduction compared to years past. Experts say the $75 million is insufficient to fund local elections and leaves local election offices without resources to improve election infrastructure and protect the […] The post Decline in federal grant funding for local elections criticized by advocates appeared first on Nevada Current.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Nevada Current

Hope for Prisoners founder rats out former colleagues

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Jon Ponder, a convicted bank robber pardoned by then-Pres. Donald Trump during the Republican National Convention in 2020, won’t say why he turned in former Hope for Prisoners colleagues for a seemingly minor infraction – advertising government partnerships for social services on their website. “Jon Ponder called me this morning and informed me that two […] The post Hope for Prisoners founder rats out former colleagues  appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Federal judge rejects NV tribe’s attempt to join lithium mine suit

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A Nevada federal judge on Friday rejected a legal effort by the Winnemucca Indian Colony to join a lawsuit attempting to stop a lithium mining project at Thacker Pass, a religiously and culturally significant area considered sacred to the tribe. Also last week, Department of Interior attorneys urged the federal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals […] The post Federal judge rejects NV tribe’s attempt to join lithium mine suit appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
Nevada Current

His Excellency the Sheriff

Policy, politics and progressive commentary While not confirmed, there are indications that once he has officially filed for governor, the great man himself, Joe Lombardo, will descend from his Olympian heights where he has been cloistered and deign to mingle with mere mortals. If and when His Excellency the Sheriff subjects himself to participation in some manner of live public […] The post His Excellency the Sheriff appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Opportunity Zones, meant to combat blight, spur luxury living

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The stated intention was noble – identify impoverished areas and give wealthy investors tax incentives to load up on real estate holdings and business ventures that would attract jobs and provide homes for residents. Opportunity Zones allow investors to place capital gains in Qualified Opportunity Funds (QOFs) within 180 days, and defer taxes on the […] The post Opportunity Zones, meant to combat blight, spur luxury living appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Who ya gonna call:? Gate Busters!

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The ghost of Emily Litella inhabited the CCSD boardroom last Thursday during a meeting whose main agenda was supposed to be about how to address escalating school violence. Instead, most commenters pointed to an item Supt. Jesus Jara and his team seemingly snuck into the consent agenda that would, on the surface, fund police officers […] The post Who ya gonna call:? Gate Busters! appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Report details, confirms Nevada prison system missteps during pandemic

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The number of eligible people released from Nevada prisons declined during the pandemic and deaths among those incarcerated were high compared to other states, according to a new analysis from the Crime and Justice Institute. The recent findings sparked reactions from civil rights groups, who say the new report repeats calls they have been making […] The post Report details, confirms Nevada prison system missteps during pandemic appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Jobs#Job Opportunities#Job Training#Economy
Nevada Current

Utah water pipeline proposal premised on faulty population estimates, critics say

Policy, politics and progressive commentary As the battle over a planned groundwater pipeline near the Utah-Nevada border continues, conservation groups and state water officials are now clashing over the accuracy of population estimates propelling the project. Booming population growth in southern Utah and increased drought in the region led the Central Iron County Water Conservancy District to plan a 70-mile […] The post Utah water pipeline proposal premised on faulty population estimates, critics say appeared first on Nevada Current.
UTAH STATE
Nevada Current

With voucher debate on horizon, a look at private schools in Southern Nevada

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The debate on educational voucher programs is poised for a comeback in Nevada this year, following the filing of two proposed ballot measures that would establish one by 2025. Those efforts are already facing legal challenges from the same opponents that successfully fought a similar voucher program passed by a Republican-controlled legislature in 2015. But […] The post With voucher debate on horizon, a look at private schools in Southern Nevada appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Pressure ramps up to halt Trump-era policy that expels migrants at the border

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats and immigration advocates are pushing the White House to end a controversial Trump-era immigration policy enacted during the pandemic that allowed U.S. officials to expel migrants and asylum seekers at the border. “I continue to be disappointed, deeply disappointed, in the administration’s response,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, […] The post Pressure ramps up to halt Trump-era policy that expels migrants at the border appeared first on Nevada Current.
POTUS
Nevada Current

Cortez Masto, colleagues introduce bill to fix green card backlog

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Millions of immigrants waiting for green cards could become U.S. permanent residents years faster if legislation to eliminate the backlog manages to become law. Five Democratic senators, including Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, introduced legislation this week that, if enacted, would provide sweeping relief to immigrants caught in green card backlogs. “Too many hardworking families […] The post Cortez Masto, colleagues introduce bill to fix green card backlog appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Jobs
Nevada Current

Zelenskyy reminds Congress of Pearl Harbor and 9/11 in pleading for U.S. help for Ukraine

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday invoked the Pearl Harbor attacks ahead of World War II and the 9/11 terrorist attacks, while urging the United States to do more to stop the Russian war against his country.  During the speech, delivered virtually to members of Congress in an auditorium on Capitol Hill, Zelenskyy […] The post Zelenskyy reminds Congress of Pearl Harbor and 9/11 in pleading for U.S. help for Ukraine appeared first on Nevada Current.
FOREIGN POLICY
Nevada Current

Congress hates changing the clocks just like everyone else

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Republicans and Democrats in Congress can agree on sleep, or more precisely, the inconvenience of losing or gaining an hour of it each year thanks to going on and off daylight saving time. “I believe that any justifications for springing forward and falling back are either outdated or are outweighed by the serious […] The post Congress hates changing the clocks just like everyone else appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Current

Experts warn increased threats on officials could spark violence ahead of election

Policy, politics and progressive commentary As candidate filings for the 2022 midterm elections begin kicking campaign season into full swing, some experts worry the threatening rhetoric and language being supported by Republican candidates could escalate to violence.  The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has already issued a warning that the midterm elections could be a rallying point for domestic extremists, […] The post Experts warn increased threats on officials could spark violence ahead of election appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Party like it’s 1994

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Supt. Jesus Jara demonstrated my favorite word again at the CCSD Trustees meeting last week when he tried to argue that it wasn’t his fault so many teachers are leaving the district. At the beginning of the discussion about his performance evaluation, he noted, “the last time the Clark County School District opened fully staffed […] The post Party like it’s 1994 appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Nevada Current

1K+
Followers
603
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Nevada Current is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.

 https://www.nevadacurrent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy