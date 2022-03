BEREA, Ohio — The Browns have broken their silence. Two days after acquiring three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, the team officially confirmed the deal with multiple statements Sunday morning. Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry, and head coach Kevin Stefanski all lauded Watson's abilities as a player, but also acknowledged the anger some fans are feeling about the trade in the wake of numerous sexual misconduct allegations against the QB.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO