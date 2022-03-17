‘Moss: Book 2’ design director Josh Stiksma talks a bigger, less linear sequel

After a number of delays and setbacks, Indiana Jones 5 officially wrapped production earlier this year, but for anyone anticipating an official look at the film anytime soon, director James Mangold took to Twitter to confirm that it's a bit too soon to expect such a reveal. Various unofficial set photos have emerged in the months since production started, with fans yet to catch any official updates at the project, which includes not having yet learned the sequel's official title. Luckily, the director did note that fans can keep their eyes on his social media feed to get updates on the project, so first looks likely won't be debuted without any warning. Indiana Jones 5 is currently expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO