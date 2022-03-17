ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Moss: Book 2’ design director Josh Stiksma talks a bigger, less linear sequel

By Andy Brown
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Stiksma, principle engineer and design director at Polyarc, has sat down with NME to discuss the studio’s upcoming VR game, Moss: Book 2. Now that Polyarc has confirmed that Moss: Book 2 is set to launch on March 31, the team has been able to share a bit more on...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Evil Dead Rise Director Confirms Picture Lock on New Sequel

The latest entry in the Evil Dead franchise, Evil Dead Rise, might not yet have a release date, but the project just got one step closer to completion, as director Lee Cronin confirmed that the edit has been locked. The filmmaker pointed out that the sound design and score still needed to be crafted, while also noting how much time went into editing the picture. While it doesn't offer much insight into the actual film, he included a look at the visual breakdown of how the edit looks from a technical perspective. Evil Dead Rise is expected to debut on HBO Max later this year.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Indiana Jones 5 Director Offers Update on First Official Looks at Sequel

After a number of delays and setbacks, Indiana Jones 5 officially wrapped production earlier this year, but for anyone anticipating an official look at the film anytime soon, director James Mangold took to Twitter to confirm that it's a bit too soon to expect such a reveal. Various unofficial set photos have emerged in the months since production started, with fans yet to catch any official updates at the project, which includes not having yet learned the sequel's official title. Luckily, the director did note that fans can keep their eyes on his social media feed to get updates on the project, so first looks likely won't be debuted without any warning. Indiana Jones 5 is currently expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Moss: Book 2 receives surprise release this month

Moss: Book 2 has received a surprise release date announcement, and it’s much sooner than anyone could’ve anticipated. Polyarc’s Moss sequel will launch on March 31 exclusively for PlayStation VR– though other platforms may receive the game at a later date. In other words, fans only have to wait a couple of weeks to find out what’s in store for returning main character Quill after her daring adventure in the original game.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘On My Mind’ Director Martin Strange-Hansen Took Inspiration From His Own Tragic History

For writer-director Martin Strange-Hansen and producer Kim Magnusson, their live-action short film On My Mind, which is now Oscar-nominated, has a deeply personal connection. The film, shot in Denmark and released by The New Yorker, follows a man who will stop at nothing to sing one particular song at a karaoke bar — before it’s too late. The Danish duo tell THR that it’s a film about saying goodbye to your loved ones and dealing with profound loss in life — one that posed many challenges during its mid-pandemic production. Martin, this story has a personal connection for you, correct? More...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Design#Design Director#Video Game#Nme#Vr
NME

‘Moss: Book 2’ gets March release date

Polyarc has announced that VR title Moss: Book 2 will launch in just a few weeks, meaning fans won’t have long to wait before picking up Quill’s tale once again. Today (March 17) it was revealed that Moss: Book 2 will launch on March 31. A sequel to...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Same-sex kiss reportedly restored to ‘Lightyear’ following backlash

A same-sex kiss has reportedly been restored to Pixar’s upcoming new film Lightyear following a backlash after it was cut. As reported in Variety, the animated prequel for Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear includes a relationship between two female characters. A kiss between the two is said to have been removed but later reinstated after a backlash to its removal, and Disney’s recent handling of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman Director Hasn't Told Robert Pattinson About Sequel Yet

The Batman was released in theaters this weekend, and not only did it have the second-biggest opening weekend of the pandemic, but critics and audiences alike are loving the Matt Reeves-directed DC film. The new movie is currently "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with an 85% critics score after 363 reviews and a 90% audience score after 5,000+ reviews. Many fans are already calling for a sequel, but no official announcement has been made. In fact, Batman star Robert Pattinson just revealed to Variety that Reeves has yet to talk to him about a follow-up.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NME

‘Guilty Gear Strive’ final season 1 character has been revealed

Arc System Works has announced that Testament is coming to Guilty Gear Strive which marks the end of the first character pass. Testament, described as the Elegant Grim Reaper, will be available to play on March 28 for those who own the Season 1 DLC pass for Guilty Gear Strive. Those who don’t want the full pass, but want to purchase Testament separately will be able to buy them on March 31.
VIDEO GAMES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jayda Cheaves Announces She's "Finally Stepping Up" & Leaving Lil Baby

It looks like Jayda Cheaves has finally decided that, after all of the drama and cheating allegations, she is leaving Atlanta-based rapper, Lil Baby, for good. The fashion and beauty influencer has been attached to Lil Baby for years and she has stuck by him throughout heavy cheating allegations but this week, she seemingly decided that enough was enough, announcing to the world that she's moving on.
CELEBRITIES
NME

ArrDee: fresh, fierce charisma from the UK’s next leading rap star

ArrDee has done himself a mischief. As the 19-year-old rapper scoots around his label’s central London office, he cradles his head before gently collapsing into a large sofa. The night before our interview, he was out partying in his beloved hometown of Brighton – but he’ll only offer a conspiratorial smirk instead of sharing details about the previous evening’s antics with us. It’s a deliberately cheeky brush-off: as one of the UK’s most exciting new rap prospects, ArrDee understands that he’s got a fair amount of mystique to uphold.
HIP HOP
NME

CD Projekt Red confirms a new ‘Witcher’ game is in development

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that “the next instalment in The Witcher series” is currently in development. In a blog posted today, CD Projekt Red shared it’s “happy to announce that the next instalment in The Witcher series of video games is currently in development,” adding that it will be “kicking off a new saga for the franchise”.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dune Director Teases Sequel, Franchise's Future

Shortly after Dune was released last year, it was announced that the movie would be getting a sequel, and possibly a third installment. Dune is nominated for ten Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and its success has fans eager for more. Recently, it was revealed that the sequel's script was finished, and casting rumors are starting to pour in. Director Denis Villeneuve spoke to Deadline at the PGA Awards this week and shared a tease about Dune: Part Two.
MOVIES
Floor8

Blake Lively bares sculpted midriff in plunging peekaboo outfit as she leads the stars at Gem Awards in NYC

Blake Lively - who was recently announced as one of the hosts for the prestigious MET gala this year - turned up the heat as she led the stars attending the Gem Awards held at Cipriani 42nd St in New York this Friday evening. The 34-year-old movie star flashed the flesh at the glamorous affair, which as its name suggests is held to honor jewelers and watchmakers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

‘Core Keeper’ passes half a million downloads and gets Steam Deck verified

Developer Pugstorm has announced that its mining sandbox game Core Keeper has surpassed half a million downloads. In a new Steam community post, the developer revealed the new milestone since the game launched on March 8, saying, “We’re thrilled to announce that we’re celebrating 500,000 Core Keeper downloads within the first two weeks of our Early Access launch.”
VIDEO GAMES
NME

IU says she thought ‘Ganadara’ had “been killed” because Jay Park took “so long” to release it

IU has revealed that she thought ‘Ganadara’, her collaboration with Jay Park, would never come out because of how long it took to be released. During the latest episode of the singer-songwriter’s YouTube talk show IU’s Palette, which featured Jay Park as the guest star guest on her show, the duo spoke about the recent release of their new single ‘Ganadara’. The song is notably the first release under Park’s newly launched label More Vision.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Slipknot finally reveal identity of newest member, Tortilla Man

Slipknot have finally confirmed the identity of their newest member, known as Tortilla Man, who has been with the band since 2019. The band confirmed Tortilla Man’s identity through an photo that shows the percussionist holding up a note reading “I AM MICHAEL PFAFF”. The Instagram post was captioned “You’ve been warned” and announced an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit leading up to the band’s Knotfest Roadshow tour.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy