Cineworld Boss Mooky Greidinger Says 45-Day Release Window Is the ‘New Normal’

By Naman Ramachandran
Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheatrical release windows, the period of which fluctuated during the pandemic, have stabilized at approximately 45 days, according to Cineworld cinema group CEO Mooky Greidinger. Speaking at an earnings call after the group posted revenues of $1.8 billion for 2021 on Thursday, Greidinger said: “The new normal window is...

