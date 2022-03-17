ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Hyundai to roll out electric vehicles in Indonesia

By Kim Hye-ran, Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hYpK3_0ehtPROh00

SEOUL, March 17 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor opened its Indonesia factory, where the company plans to roll out electric vehicles, including the Ioniq 5.

The plant, which is located in an industrial complex about 25 miles east of Jakarta, will manufacture EVs to meet the demand in Southeast Asian markets, according to Hyundai.

The company has vowed to spend $1.55 billion to increase the factory's annual capacity to 150,000 units later this year and eventually to 250,000 units.

Wednesday's opening is part of the automaker's efforts to enter the emerging EV market. Earlier this month, Hyundai announced its goal of selling 1.87 million EVs in 2030 to secure a 7% global market share.

Toward that end, the Seoul-based company announced its plan of spending $78 billion to electrify its cars through 2030.

The corporation is also set to move into the Japanese EV market this year just 12 years after leaving due to disappointing sales.

Hyundai will sell only eco-friendly vehicles, including the Ioniq 5 midsize crossover electric car and the Nexo SUV fuel-cell vehicle, in Japan.

"Indonesia is a key hub for Hyundai Motor's future mobility strategy. This plant will play a key role in the automotive industry and specifically in the field of electric vehicles," Hyundai Chairman Chung Eui-sun said in a statement.

"Moreover, Hyundai will keep contributing to the establishment of the electric vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia through the battery cell plant currently under construction," he said.

Observers point out that competition will intensify in the EV market in Indonesia and neighboring countries.

"Japanese brands have dominated the Southeast Asian automotive markets, including Indonesia. But things are different for EVs," Daelim University automotive Professor Kim Pil-soo told UPI News Korea.

"Hyundai and other brands are expected to stage a stiff rivalry in the EV market. U.S. companies like Ford and General Motors are likely to venture into the region's EV market," he said.

Comments / 1

Related
Ledger-Enquirer

Volkswagen Pulls Out an Unexpected Weapon Against Tesla

This country isn't big enough for the both of us. Volkswagen (VLKAF) and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report will be squaring off in Germany as both companies recently unveiled plans to operate electric vehicle manufacturing plants 140 miles away from each other. Volkswagen just said it would spend...
BUSINESS
Kansas City Star

GM Has an Electric Vehicle Whose Price Will Make Its Rivals Jealous

Talk about sticker shock. General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report started deliveries of its Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup in December and already it appears someone looking to flip the massive vehicle for nearly three times its starting price. It's a huge increase, but the numbers aren't...
CARS
Motor1.com

Hyundai Is Latest Automaker Fed Up With Ridiculous Dealership Markups

Hyundai and Genesis are the latest automakers in the US to threaten dealers with punishment over marking up vehicle prices. Automotive News obtained the letters that the brands sent to showrooms. "We are writing now because with great regularity our customers around the country are voicing displeasure with certain pricing...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

I got rid of my electric car because of its unreliability

We’ve all heard those nightmare stories of early adopters of electric vehicles (EVs) ending up stuck in the middle of nowhere, out of charge and with no access to a reliable charging point. Now, in a new survey by Which?, it seems that charging might be the least of their worries, as EVs were found to be the least reliable fuel type of all cars.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Cars#Hyundai Nexo#South Korean#Southeast Asian#Ev#Japanese#Hyundai Motor
Motorious

Fully Loaded Sunken Car Carrier Finally Recovered

December 5, 2012, just off the Dutch coast, the MV Baltic Ace collided with the Corvus J in one of the busiest shipping channels in the world. In 15 minutes the 500-ft long car carrier was resting on the floor of the North sea and nearly half of its crew was lost. The tragedy was far from over though, and a potential for even more loss was very real.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Elon Musk is fuming after President Biden snubbed Tesla once again during his State of the Union address

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden praised Ford Motor Company and General Motors Company for their investments in electric vehicle (EV) production during his State of the Union address. But one U.S. EV maker was notably absent from the President's speech: Tesla.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

9 Cars That Could Soon Be Scrapped In The US

Not every bright idea or product captures the imagination of the buying public and many that do fail to sustain a high level of success over several years. Research shows that nearly half of all new businesses fail within the first five years, and even wildly successful products like the BlackBerry smartphone saw a dramatic fall from grace a few years ago. These unpredictable fluctuations in what people desire spill over into the automotive sphere, too.
BUYING CARS
FOX40

Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else

(KTLA) — Two of America’s biggest carmakers have a message for their dealers: Stop ripping off customers. Ford and General Motors are warning money-hungry dealers to stop exploiting supply issues — and shortages — by charging more than the sticker price for vehicles. Automakers don’t set prices for their cars. Instead, they offer a “manufacturer’s […]
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.0001 in 2022?

Crypto market dynamics and increased visibility sent Shiba Inu to the moon in 2021. A long-awaited blockchain upgrade and NFT-based gaming are some of the factors needed for SHIB to reach a $55 billion market value. Three factors could keep Shiba Inu from getting anywhere near $0.0001. You’re reading a...
MARKETS
CarBuzz.com

Ford's New Charging Solutions Will Be A Game Changer

Like many automakers, Ford is accelerating its electrification strategy. In fact, CEO Jim Farley recently announced the Blue Oval will separate the ICE unit from its EV offerings, in order to grow the company. Ford currently has three electrified offerings: the Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit, and the highly-anticipated Ford F-150 Lightning. The Transit and F-150 Lightning are seriously important vehicles for Ford, as they largely serve commercial customers.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Just Killed Its V8 Engine Option

Many motorheads believe that the rumble of a V8 is part of what makes a pickup truck a pickup truck. But one automaker disagrees: Toyota just killed its V8 engine. Every 2022 Toyota Tundra comes with a twin-turbocharged V6. Is the 2022 Toyota Tundra a V8 truck?. No 2022 Toyota...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

1 Full-Size ‘American’ Pickup Truck Is Actually Made in Mexico

Nothing is more American than a pickup truck, right? In truth, most ‘American’ pickup trucks are assembled in the U.S.A. out of both foreign and domestic parts. And many Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierras are actually assembled in Mexico. Even General Motors trucks assembled in the US are made of mostly foreign parts.
CARS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
315K+
Followers
52K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy