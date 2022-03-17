ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

Pedestrian died after being hit by a train in Pleasanton area (Pleasanton, CA)

One person was killed after being hit by a BART train early Wednesday morning on tracks between the West Dublin/Pleasanton and Dublin/Pleasanton stations, closing service between them for more than two hours.

As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian accident took place at around 6 a.m. The Dublin-Pleasanton station was shut down following the incident [...]

March 17, 2022

