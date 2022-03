SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2022-- Del Grande Dealer Group ( DGDG ), Northern California’s largest family-owned automotive group, today announced that Jeremy Beaver has been appointed the company’s chief executive officer, effective March 1, 2022. Beaver previously served as the company’s president. He oversees the day-to-day operations and leads DGDG’s more than 1,000 team members on a continued growth strategy, while furthering DGDG’s investment in new technology and culture.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO