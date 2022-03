Third Classman Julian Fernando, from Yonkers, is pictured directing an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Aces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Philippine Sea. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area…

YONKERS, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO