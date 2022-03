Since the debut of Frank Herbert's novel Dune in 1965, the series has earned dozens of follow-up stories, with the potential of the concept allowing a number of avenues to be explored in various ways. Writer Jon Spaihts, who wrote the Denis Villeneuve adaptation of the original book, recently confirmed that, in addition to recently working on Dune: Part Two, he has also been tasked with exploring other potential avenues that the franchise could explore, though kept details of those potential paths under wraps for the time being. Dune: Part Two is expected to land in theaters on October 20, 2023.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO