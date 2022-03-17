ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How does the immune system mobilize in response to a COVID-19 infection or a vaccine? 5 essential reads

By Amanda Mascarelli
Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Heading into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have become amateur immunologists, having conversations at the dinner table and in the grocery store aisle about mRNA vaccines, variants, breakthrough...

Stamford Advocate

Covid-19 Isn’t Done With Us. Are We Prepared For the Next Surge?

In a pandemic full of mixed messaging, you would not be alone if you found this past week in Covid news particularly confounding. While outbreaks in Europe and Asia are on the rise— and a spike in cases in the United States likely on the horizon, Congress this week removed $15 billion in Covid-related funding from a $1.5 trillion spending bill. The White House warns this will mean dire cuts to testing, treatment and vaccine distribution, with some services suspended as soon as next week. That same day the Senate voted to overturn the public health order requiring masks on airplanes and public transit.
MedicalXpress

Researchers re-engineer red blood cells to trigger immune system against COVID-19

Physicists, chemists and immunologists at McMaster University have teamed up to modify red blood cells to transport viral agents which can safely trigger the immune system to protect the body against SARS-CoV-2, creating a promising new vehicle for vaccine delivery. Developing new strategies and vaccine technologies is critical for controlling...
CNBC

How does Covid-19 become endemic?

It's been two years since Covid-19 crept across the globe, battered the U.S. economy and wreaked havoc on unprepared health-care systems. Today's picture, however, is looking much brighter. Covid-19 cases in the U.S. have dropped dramatically since the fast-spreading omicron variant drove infections to their highest point. With a war chest of vaccines and therapeutics to target the virus, many are beginning to question: Is Covid-19 becoming endemic?
MedicalXpress

'Immune distraction' from previous colds leads to worse COVID infections

At the beginning of the COVID pandemic, we were hopeful that pre-existing immunity to the common cold could protect you from COVID, but new evidence suggests that sometimes the opposite can happen. A new University of Rochester Medical Center study shows that prior infection and immunity to one of the common cold coronaviruses may have put people at risk of more severe COVID illness and death.
deseret.com

How politics and geography shaped responses to COVID-19

After two years in a pandemic that has killed nearly a million people in the United States, analysts are examining how the crisis has evolved. An essay released this month by Pew senior researcher Bradley Jones used death data compiled by The New York Times to explore how location and politics influenced responses to COVID-19.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Covid boosters by claiming polio vaccine is only one jab – but it actually takes four

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene inadvertently proved herself wrong on the House floor while complaining about Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Ms Greene took to the floor to attack the coronavirus vaccines, in particular the idea that boosters may be necessary for Americans to stay safe from the virus and its variants. "Now I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying 'oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you've got to get your third, you've got...
MedicalXpress

Booster for immune protection after COVID infection

When our immune system comes into contact with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, it fights back and produces antibodies. A similar immune response is triggered by coronavirus vaccines. However, there is still little data available on the strength and durability of immune protection. A team led by Carsten Watzl from the Leibniz Research Centre for Working Environment and Human Factors Institute for Occupational Research, in cooperation with the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Physiology and the Klinikum Dortmund, has now been able to detect high levels of neutralizing antibodies in test persons even 300 days after a coronavirus infection with the original variant of the coronavirus. And what's more: after complete vaccination, the recovered probands showed antibody levels about five times higher than those vaccinated without prior infection. This would provide much better protection against a severe course of the disease in the event of a new infection with other coronavirus variants.
Daily Fort Worth

“I’d rather be a little sick than on a ventilator again,” Unvaccinated single mother of four changes mind over Covid-19 vaccines after spending almost three months in hospital

America has one of the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates so far meaning that Americans are closer to reaching a herd immunity getting closer to the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the data provided by the CDC, nearly 255 million people are vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine, more than 216 million are fully vaccinated and more than 96 million are boosted.
The Independent

Covid-19 vaccine ‘reduces infections in children’ – study

A single dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine can reduce infections among children, a new study suggests.And if a child gets Covid-19 after being vaccinated they are “likely to have a milder disease”, researchers from King’s College London and ZOE Ltd said.While the Covid-19 vaccines have been shown to ward off serious disease and death, questions have arisen over their ability to reduce the spread of infections.The latest study examined the effectiveness of a single dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine in children.Children aged 5 to 11 will be offered COVID-19 vaccination appointments in community clinics from 19 March 2022....
TheConversationAU

Vitamin B3, niacinamide and reducing skin cancer risk: what does the research say?

If you’ve had a skin cancer check lately, you might have been told to consider adding a daily vitamin B3 pill to your skin safety regime (hopefully, you already use sunscreen, wear sun-smart clothes and avoid sun exposure in the middle of the day). So, what is this vitamin and why is it sometimes recommended as a way reduce skin cancer risk? Australia is the skin cancer capital of the world, where two-thirds of people can expect to develop some form of skin cancer by retirement age. It is the most common type of cancer and also exerts the costliest burden on...
The Independent

Scientists believe there could be an ‘anti-universe’ next to ours – where time runs backwards

A wild theory suggests there may be an "anti-universe" that runs backwards in time before the Big Bang.The concept, explained in a paper accepted for publication in the journal Annals of Physics, suggests that the reason for this universe is because there are fundamental symmetries in nature – such as charge, parity, and time. This fundamental symmetry is known as CPT symmetry.Physical interactions generally obey these symmetries, but physicists have never observed a violation of these laws of nature simultaneously. The researchers posit that while this symmetry applies to interactions, it could also apply to the entire universe.As such, to...
scitechdaily.com

Unexpected Discovery: Elevated Inflammation Persists in Immune Cells Months After Mild COVID-19

There is a lack of understanding as to why some people suffer from long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 infection. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), both in Germany, now demonstrates that a certain type of immune cell called macrophages show altered inflammatory and metabolic expression several months after mild COVID-19. The findings are published in the journal Mucosal Immunology.
contagionlive.com

Children’s Duration of COVID-19 Immunity from Natural Infection

A Texas study found children and adolescents who previously contracted COVID-19 retained protective antibodies for 6 or more months after infection. However, natural infection plus vaccination remains the best defense against COVID-19. Though initially believed to be exempt from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we now know that children...
