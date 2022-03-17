ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books in Farmacosmo IPO fully covered - source

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

MILAN (Reuters) - The books for the initial public offering of Italy’s Farmacosmo are fully covered, a source close to the deal said on Thursday.

Farmacosmo, which operates in the health, pharma and beauty sector, has set a price range of between 2.15 euros and 2.25 euros per share for the offer, seeking a valuation of above 70 million euros ($77.3 million).

The company’s shares are expected to start trading by the end of the month with a free float of about 30% of total capital.

($1 = 0.9056 euros)

