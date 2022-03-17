ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Walmart to hire 50,000 workers before May

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

Walmart is creating 50,000 job opportunities at its stores around the country.

The biggest retailer in the U.S. hopes to fill all positions by the end of April.

The hiring spree comes as most of the retail industry experiences a worker shortage, triggered mainly by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Positions are available in stores, clubs and supply chain facilities.

Walmart's starting pay rate is $16.40 an hour, with some employees in various positions making nearly twice that rate.

ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

