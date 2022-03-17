Walmart to hire 50,000 workers before May

Walmart is creating 50,000 job opportunities at its stores around the country.

The biggest retailer in the U.S. hopes to fill all positions by the end of April.

The hiring spree comes as most of the retail industry experiences a worker shortage, triggered mainly by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Positions are available in stores, clubs and supply chain facilities.

Walmart's starting pay rate is $16.40 an hour, with some employees in various positions making nearly twice that rate.