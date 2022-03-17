How you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Many places around Hampton Roads were unable to celebrate St. Patrick's Day last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but most places are resuming their festivities in 2022.

Local bars and restaurants around Hampton Roads are providing festive food and drinks to celebrate the day.

Keagan's Irish Pub in Virginia Beach is serving free breakfast from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., along with a live band from noon to 9 p.m.

The last time crowds filled this restaurant for St. Patrick's Day was in 2019. This year, restaurant leaders said they're ready to celebrate their biggest day of the year.

"I've been excited for this all week, super excited for kegs and eggs," said Mark Martin.

Enthusiasm from customers filled the room of Keagan's Irish Pub, and when it comes to kegs and eggs, that's their signature free breakfast they serve for St Patrick's Day.

But that's not the only thing up their sleeve.

"We have four different bands from noon all the way till we close at 2 a.m.," said Tony Chriswell, an employee at Keagan's. "The bagpipes will go all day, and it's going to be green beers all day."

"It's like Christmas for us; we just want to see people be very happy," added Amy Swofford, the general manager of Keagan's.

With good times and COVID-19 safety measures at the forefront, some customers tell News 3 they have no complaints.

"We know the staff; we know the regulars that come here; we like the camaraderie involved with everything," said two pub regulars.

Staff members tell us it feels good to set up tables and prepare their signature Irish beers after the past two years, and with four-leaf clovers hanging from every corner, it is safe to say they're all about St. Paddy's Day.

"Last year, I was home doing nothing," Makenzie Fernades told us. "I feel like the pandemic took a toll on a lot of us, so here we are."

To put the icing on the cake, staff members said they're excited about the booming business continuing through the weekend because of customers celebrating March Madness.

If you're looking for other things to do across Hampton Roads we have you covered.

Applebee’s is offering special “Saintly Sips” cocktails to celebrate the day for $5.

Chili's is mixing up its “Margarita of The Month” with the "Lucky Jameson," which offers customers a combination of tequila and whiskey.

Grace O'Malley's Irish Pub & Restaurant in Norfolk is hosting a celebration that will include live music from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Val Little will be performing from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., then Don Bunch will perform from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and the night will end with a performance by Glasgow Kiss from 7:30 p.m. to 11.30 p.m.

The pub will be giving away free items while their supplies last.

New Realm Brewing Company is hosting an open-air craft market featuring more than 20 talented local vendors.

The market will last from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at their Virginia Beach location. The brewing company is also bringing back their fan-favorite Lucky Shake and Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich.

For something less stiff, Krispy Kreme is offering a lineup of St. Patrick's Day donuts that is available through today.

A Chick-fil-A in Portsmouth is hosting a “Shamrock Family Bingo” for a night of game playing and gold winning.