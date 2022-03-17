ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balkans should integrate energy markets to secure supply, experts say

TREBINJE, Bosnia March 17 (Reuters) - Six western Balkans states should integrate their energy markets to secure supplies and reduce risks in volatile times, eyeing eventual integration into the European energy market, experts and traders said on Thursday.

Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia, all aspiring to join the European Union, have felt the impact of the power price surge in Europe even though they are not officially part of its energy market.

The Energy Community (EC), the EU energy watchdog established to extend the bloc’s energy policy to would-be members, has urged the countries to reform legislation to form short-term markets that are necessary for the transition to green energy.

“There are many reforms that are needed also for the integration of markets, which are very small and prone to any disruptions in supplies or prices,” EC’s Jasmina Trhulj said at a regional energy conference in the Bosnian town of Trebinje.

“The integration would help secure supplies, attract investment and improve the overall system,” Trhulj explained.

While Serbia is most advanced in aligning its energy legislation with the European one and aspires to join the EU market as soon as possible, ethnically-divided Bosnia needs first to create a nation-wide energy market, officials said.

“We need the integration both at the regional but also at the pan-European level,” said Milos Mladenovic, the director of the Serbian power burse SEEPEX, adding that Serbia will not wait for the region to join the EU market.

The EC has urged Balkan countries to draft national energy strategies and take decisions on renewable targets and energy efficiency, as well as to set deadlines to phase out coal, end fossil fuel subsidies and introduce carbon pricing. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

