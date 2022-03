Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s turn as a chipper young bear in Paddington—yep, he voiced the adorable bear in his country’s version of the 2014 film—wasn’t the politician’s first dip into screen acting. Zelensky recently starred in and created the Netflix satirical series Servant to the People, which ended (no shock here) when he decided to run for president in 2019 under a new political party also titled Servant of the People. Coincidence? Maybe not.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO