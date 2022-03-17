U.S. natgas futures up 2% on cooler outlook ahead of storage report

March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 2% to a fresh one-week high on Thursday on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand than previously expected and as U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports remain near record highs. That price increase came ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage draw was bigger than usual due to the record LNG exports. Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled 73 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 11. That compares with a decline of 16 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 65 bcf. If correct, last week's withdrawal would cut stockpiles to 1.446 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 17.1% below the five-year average of 1.744 tcf for this time of the year. Overall, however, traders said temperatures were mostly expected to remain at above-normal levels through late March, which should allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage next week - about a week earlier than usual. With Russia's invasion of Ukraine stoking global energy supply concerns, European gas was trading about seven times higher than U.S. futures, keeping demand for U.S. LNG exports at or near record highs. Russia is the world's second-biggest gas producer after the United States. U.S. gas futures remain shielded from global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is limited by capacity constraints. The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to produce much more of the supercooled fuel anytime soon. Before Russia's Feb. 24 Ukraine invasion, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. U.S. front-month gas futures rose 8.6 cents, or 1.8%, to $4.834 per million British thermal units by 8:50 a.m. EDT (1250 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since March 7 for a second day in a row. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.1 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December. With milder spring weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 109.6 bcfd this week to 96.0 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.73 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Mar 11 Mar 4 Mar 11 average (Forecast) (Actual) Mar 11 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -73 -124 -16 -65 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,446 1,519 1,784 1,744 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.1% -16.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 4.75 4.79 2.62 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 34.65 33.95 6.11 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 33.64 34.22 6.39 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 212 195 229 262 252 U.S. GFS CDDs 18 19 15 18 16 U.S. GFS TDDs 230 214 244 280 268 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.6 92.5 92.9 91.0 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.3 8.4 8.5 8.8 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 101.9 100.9 101.4 99.9 93.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.3 3.4 3.4 3.1 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.6 5.7 5.8 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 12.8 12.9 12.8 11.4 5.4 U.S. Commercial 13.4 12.7 9.7 12.6 12.3 U.S. Residential 21.1 19.7 13.9 19.9 19.5 U.S. Power Plant 24.9 24.4 21.3 24.3 25.0 U.S. Industrial 24.0 23.7 22.7 23.8 23.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.3 2.0 2.4 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 90.5 87.7 74.3 87.7 87.4 Total U.S. Demand 112.3 109.6 96.0 108.0 100.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 4 Feb 25 Feb 18 Wind 14 13 10 12 13 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 8 8 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 1 1 1 Natural Gas 32 33 34 33 31 Coal 21 21 22 22 23 Nuclear 19 20 21 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.68 4.46 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.91 3.78 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.11 5.09 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.81 3.70 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.15 4.27 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.00 4.00 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.25 4.16 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.75 3.75 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.76 3.70 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 44.50 45.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 40.00 32.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 26.50 26.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 37.00 29.85 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 36.50 29.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 45.00 29.50