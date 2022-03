It didn’t help matters that the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort was playing almost a shot and a half tougher on Sunday than it has the previous three days at the Valspar Championship. Wesley Bryan was going to need a better round than the 68-71-70 he’d posted if he was going to leave the event accomplishing his primary goal: maintain some form of status on the PGA Tour.

