Authorities announced Wednesday afternoon that they charged a Brooklyn, N.Y. man who was already in custody with the murder of Vincent Keithan. Jerry Ramirez, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Keithan on March 1 in a parking lot at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Ramirez had previously been connected to the scene and had been charged for assaulting a woman inside a vehicle parked near the murder scene.

SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT ・ 4 DAYS AGO