ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘F*** them fans bro’: Ian Wright backs Marcus Rashford after clash with supporter

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZNsA_0ehtJM1200

Former England striker Ian Wright has jumped to the defence of Marcus Rashford , after the Manchester United forward backtracked on confronting a supporter following the Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

With the 24-year-old forward out of form and favour of late, he was unable to produce anything of note off the bench as United exited the European competition at the last-16 stage .

Leaving the stadium later on, several supporters then berated Rashford and his teammates for poor performances, leading the United attacker to respond aggressively before apologising that “emotion got the better of me” and acknowledging he should have let the situation pass.

Wright doesn’t agree, though, and says Rashford should stand his ground and let it be known that he won’t take constant abuse without replying in kind to spectators.

“I’ve just got to address something I saw. Someone just sent me the Marcus Rashford video where he confronted the fans because the fans were digging him out and he offered one of them out,” Wright said in a video he posted on Twitter.

“I don’t know who’s doing it man, who’s doing this apologising for them. What the f*** is he apologising for that for?

“These people [are] quick to [say]: ‘Oh I’m so sorry’. That’s what gives these fans that fuel to think they can just dig people out.

“Marcus, stand your ground bro. You’ve got these people jumping on, ‘oh Marcus is so sorry’ - don’t be f****ng sorry for that bro. Some of them fans love giving it, they can’t take it man.

“You just do your stuff, get back to where you need to be bro where you’re playing. F*** them fans bro.”

Rashford has struggled for game time this season under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, scoring only five times across all competitions and playing only just over 900 minutes in the top flight so far.

While he had a shoulder injury at the start of the campaign which kept him out, he has had to watch as Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga have become the first-choice wide options for the interim boss, with Rashford starting just three league matches in 2022.

The Independent reported he is considering his options ahead of the summer, with just 12 months left on his contract at Old Trafford at the end of this term.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Steven Gerrard tells Bukayo Saka to toughen up after Aston Villa’s defeat by Arsenal

Steven Gerrard has told Bukayo Saka he must toughen up after the Arsenal youngster complained to the referee that he needed “more protection” during the win over Aston Villa.Saka scored the winner on the half-hour mark in a narrow 1-0 victory for Arsenal, but was unhappy afterwards that he had been harshly treated.Revealing that he had asked for more help from referee Andy Madley, the 20-year-old told BT Sport: “I wasn’t complaining to the ref but I just wanted to let him know that that’s my game, running at players with pace, and sometimes I need a bit more protection...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti admits ‘I failed in this game’ after Barcelona thrashing

Carlo Ancelotti has taken responsibility for Real Madrid’s thrashing after his side were well beaten by Barcelona in El Clasico. The LaLiga leaders were stunned 4-0 by their visitors at the Bernabeu, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring twice to fire Xavi’s side to a surprisingly one-sided victory.The Spanish capital club are still nine points clear of Sevilla at the top of the table, but Barcelona were able to exploit significant defensive vulnerabilities.Ancelotti admitted afterwards that he had failed to prepare his team properly and had got his “strategy” wrong against their rivals.The Italian, in his second stint at the club, apologised...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

556K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy