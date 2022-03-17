The Pandora Mother’s Day range is here and these are the charms, rings and bracelets we’re shopping

Pandora will be thousands of people’s go-to brand this Mothers Day . Understandably so, as it’s hard not to spot at least one of the charm-filled bracelets anywhere you go in the UK.

For those still yet to buy mum something lovely, don’t fret, there is still time. But you may want to consider this your gentle nudge to get a move on as Mother’s Day, which will take place on Sunday 27 March, is now just a number of days away.

While some may argue that we should show our mums just how much we appreciate them all year round – which is a totally fair argument – it is quite nice to have a set day of small gifts and pampering with flowers , hampers and chocolates .

This year, to celebrate the bond we share, Pandora has created a range of encircled designs with interconnecting rings, necklaces and earrings, alongside heart-shaped charms, new 14k gold-plated sets and even a classic tennis bracelet. But make sure you order by 4.30pm on 23 March to ensure your gift arrives on time with standard delivery, or by 1.30pm on 24 March for the slightly dearer express delivery.

Whether you’re looking for a gift for the woman who birthed you, the person who raised you, step-mums, aunts, grandmas, or even those friends who are more like family, take a look below for our round-up of the best bits from the Pandora collection.

Sparkling tennis bracelet: £80, Pandora.net

A tennis bracelet is a fail-safe classic, and for anyone really stumped with what to get we’d be very surprised if this didn’t go down well. Usually made of diamonds, you could expect to see prices much more expensive than £80. But, in true Pandora fashion, the brand has brought the luxury look down to a more affordable price thanks to using clear cubic zirconia set in sterling silver instead.

Pink pansy flower charm: £55, Pandora.net

For the mums who love gardening, this pink pansy could be a lovely and thoughtful gift they can cherish. Adding a pop of colour with the painted enamel and clear cubic zirconia centre, with a base made from sterling silver. Of course, this is best for those who already have a Pandora charm bracelet, but if they don’t, and you’re willing to spend a bit more, then the Pandora moments heart clasp snake chain bracelet (£55, Pandora.net ) would be a lovely addition.

Freshwater pearl necklace set: £90, Pandora.net

If you’re looking to gift someone with a classic and understated style then it’s hard to go amiss with pearls. One of a kind, no two the same, just like our lovely mums, this freshwater cultured baroque pearl pendant is rather beautiful. The set includes the classic cable chain necklace along with the pendant which can also be removed and added onto longer or shorter chains for versatile wear.

Pavé heart hoop earrings: £70, Pandora.net

Hand-finished in 14k rose gold plating, these earrings are a great choice for anyone who likes that hand-made touch. And there are quite a few surprising added elements to these earrings that you may miss at first glance. Firstly, the clear cubic zirconias are placed both outside and inside the hoops for added sparkle at every angle, a nice touch for those who really like their bling. And cut-out hearts decorate the edges for a subtle added meaning to your loved one.

Openwork paw print charm: £20, Pandora.net

Let’s not overlook the pet mums, and there are a fair few of us here at IndyBest. Anyone who owns a pet knows just how strong the love for them can be, and they really do become like your children. Sadly, they can’t buy you a Mother’s Day gift themselves (you may be the lucky recipient of a small dead bird on the living room floor though) so pet co-parents take note as this simple charm would be a lovely addition to anyone’s beloved Pandora bracelet.

Chunky infinity knot chain bracelet: £90, Pandora.net

Not everyone loves the charms or the crystals, of course, so this chunky chain is a bit of a catch-all. The clasp is actually an infinity knot, a nice yet understated nod to the bond between mother and child that’s not too in your face for those “cool mums”. Easy to wear, layer and accentuate any jewellery they may already have, it’s a bit of a no brainer for anyone who can’t see their mum pulling on the Pandora classics. There’s also a matching chunky infinity knot chain necklace too if you’re after a larger gift (£125, Pandora.net ).

Polished nan heart charm: £35, Pandora.net

Along with a whole host of engraved charms for mum, Pandora hasn’t forgotten about our nans. Whether you call them grandma, nanny, nan, or even meemaw, these women play a huge role in our lives and that should of course be celebrated. Again, as it’s a charm it is the ideal gift for anyone who already owns a Pandora charm bracelet, but it’s never too late to start and the Pandora moments bangle is a great first choice (£55, Pandora.net ).

Pandora brilliance 14k gold 1.00 carat ring: £1,290, Pandora.net

And finally, for a real showstopping gift with an equally as large budget, it has to be the Pandora brilliance ring. Made from a solid 14k yellow gold band with a one carat lab-created diamond as the centrepiece, the simple design really is quite special. Note the addition of the eternity knot too.

If you love this piece but not so much the price, this ring is available with different sized diamonds going right down to a just as beautiful 0.25 carats (£525, Pandora.net ).

