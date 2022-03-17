Disney set to clear up Oscars error with Encanto song performance

The breakout hit song from Disney’s 2020 animation Encanto is set to feature at this year’s Oscars .

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, written by Hamilton ’s Lin-Manuel Miranda and sung by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero & Stephanie Beatriz , became the first Disney song to reach No 1 in the US charts for 29 years.

However, because the Oscar shortlists were drawn up before the song managed to achieve its staggering chart success, Disney hadn’t even submitted it for consideration.

Instead, the number “Dos Oruguitas” received a nomination for Best Original Song.

Now, it has been announced that “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” will feature during the ceremony, with producers announcing that the song will be performed live for the first time during the broadcast.

Miranda had previously defended Disney’s decision to push “Dos Oruguitas” in the Best Original Song category, saying it “exemplifies the spirit of the movie”.

“Dos Oruguitas” is up against’s Beyoncé’s “Be Alive” from King Richard , Van Morrison’s “Down To Joy” from Belfast , Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s No Time to Die theme, and Diane Warren’s “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days in the Best Original Song Category.

You can read the rest of this year’s Oscar nominations here .