ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Disney set to clear up Oscars error with Encanto song performance

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z2cGC_0ehtJD4V00

The breakout hit song from Disney’s 2020 animation Encanto is set to feature at this year’s Oscars .

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, written by Hamilton ’s Lin-Manuel Miranda and sung by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero & Stephanie Beatriz , became the first Disney song to reach No 1 in the US charts for 29 years.

However, because the Oscar shortlists were drawn up before the song managed to achieve its staggering chart success, Disney hadn’t even submitted it for consideration.

Instead, the number “Dos Oruguitas” received a nomination for Best Original Song.

Now, it has been announced that “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” will feature during the ceremony, with producers announcing that the song will be performed live for the first time during the broadcast.

Miranda had previously defended Disney’s decision to push “Dos Oruguitas” in the Best Original Song category, saying it “exemplifies the spirit of the movie”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47c4b8_0ehtJD4V00

“Dos Oruguitas” is up against’s Beyoncé’s “Be Alive” from King Richard , Van Morrison’s “Down To Joy” from Belfast , Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s No Time to Die theme, and Diane Warren’s “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days in the Best Original Song Category.

You can read the rest of this year’s Oscar nominations here .

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

‘Encanto’ star recorded song while in labor

(CNN) - “Encanto” actress Stephanie Beatriz revealed in a new interview with “Variety” that she was having contractions while she recorded the song “Waiting on a Miracle” for the movie’s soundtrack. It’s not likely she was in the hospital at the time, but...
MUSIC
Showbiz411

Oscars Will Feature Godfather and James Bond Anniversary Tributes, Performance of Non-Nominated “Bruno” Song

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is not nominated for Best Song at the Oscars. Another song from “Encanto” – Dos Oruguitas” — is. But this year’s Academy Awards will feature a live performance of “Bruno” because it’s a massive hit on the radio and in sales. Maybe “Dos Oruguitas” will be tacked onto it. I have a feeling a lot of people will vote for “Dos” thinking it is “Bruno.” It is not.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Beatriz
Person
Van Morrison
Person
Rhenzy Feliz
Person
Carolina Gaitán
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Diane Warren
Person
Diane Guerrero
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
AdWeek

Disney+ Releasing Sing-Along Versions of Musicals, Starting With Encanto

If you’re a fan of Disney animated musicals, you’ll now be able to sing along with your favorite characters with sing-along versions of your favorite films on Disney+, starting with Encanto. On Friday, March 18, Disney+ will begin streaming the sing-along version of Encanto, which will feature on-screen...
MOVIES
Register Citizen

‘West Side Story’ Star Rachel Zegler Doesn’t Have a Ticket to the Oscars — Will Disney Give One Up for Her?

“Idk y’all, I have tried it all, but it doesn’t seem to be happening,” Zegler wrote in a comment to a user on Instagram. “I will root for ‘West Side Story’ from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did three years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person, but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage – I’m disappointed too. But that’s okay. So proud of our movie.”
MOVIES
WDW News Today

‘Encanto’ Sing-Along Coming Soon to Disney+

A sing-along version of the fan-favorite film, “Encanto,” is coming soon to Disney+. Watch the full announcement above. It is no surprise there will now be a sing-along version of “Encanto” as the movie and soundtrack have broken multiple records. “Encanto” hit number one on the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Oscar Nominations#Hit Song
Brunswick News

Dancers perform at Disney Springs

Christina Godwin, owner of Christina’s Dance World, handed over the duties and responsibilities to her teachers, Keeli Rigdon and Nicole Altman, who hosted Christina’s Dance World’s production team at Disney Springs. They welcomed 18 families who vacationed in Orlando while the production team performed at Disney Springs’ Waterside stage. In front of hundreds of people, the dancers and singers put on a 23 minute show and received a standing ovation.
BRUNSWICK, GA
The Independent

LaShun Pace death: Gospel singer-songwriter dies aged 60

Renowned Gospel singer-songwriter LaShun Pace has died, aged 60.The performer died on Monday 21 March from organ failure, her family said.Pace’s sister, Lydia, told US publication 11Alive that she had been on dialysis for five years waiting for a kidney.The Atlanta singer was part of the Grammy-nominated sibling gospel group The Anointed Pace Sisters.The group, from Atlanta’s Poole Creek, consisted of nine sisters. After performing in church and local talent shows in the 1970s, they became stars in the gospel genre.Pace also had a solo career and was best known for her songs “I Know I’ve Been Changed” and “Act...
ENTERTAINMENT
IndieWire

John Waters Says Young Filmmakers Aren’t ‘Interested in Art Movies’: ‘They Want to Go to a Mall’

Click here to read the full article. It’s a “Dirty Shame” that the film industry is abandoning “art movies,” according to John Waters. The “Hairspray” writer/director joked to The New York Times that the next generation of filmmakers is content with larger-scale productions without the same texture as Waters’ DIY films. “They want to go to a mall. They want to sit in stadium seating. They want special effects,” Waters said. “To me, cheesy special effects are much more fun than these new ones.” For “Pink Flamingos” auteur Waters, cancel culture is part of the censorship that even his own films were...
MOVIES
Collider

'Encanto': Oscars to Feature Live Performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Despite Not Being Nominated

The Oscars are just over a week away, and while this year's telecast has been shrouded in negative press due to The Academy cutting eight categories from the live broadcast, now film fans have an idea of what to expect in-between all the awards, the main announcement being that the 94th annual ceremony will feature the first ever live performance of the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s Encanto.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Oscars
The Independent

Oscar Isaac recalls Marvel bosses’ reaction to his Moon Knight accent: ‘They didn’t know what the hell I was doing’

Oscar Isaac has reflected on the reaction of Marvel Studios bosses to his British accent in Moon Knight.The actor, 43, stars in the series as Marc Spector, a man who harnesses the power of the ancient Egyptian gods to fight crime.Marc has dissociative identity disorder, which manifests in four different personas, one of which is a British man named Grant.“It wasn’t necessarily written that way at all,” Isaac told Radio Times. “And so I thought, ‘OK, well, let me see what [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] says about this.’ “And so I had a meeting with Kevin, I said,...
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Announces He's Having a Son with Celebrity Hairstylist

Soulja Boy is about to have himself a little junior running around, because the dude is having his first kid ever ... plus, the identity of the woman carrying their baby has been revealed. The legendary rapper made the surprise announcement Saturday, posting a video of himself at a gender...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Over 20K people have signed a petition to remove Kanye from Coachella

Kanye’s impressive self-destruction is continuing, with a petition to remove him from Coachella getting more signatures by the second. “We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well.”
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Reese Witherspoon acquires film rights to Dolly Parton novel

With some support from her friend Reese Witherspoon, Dolly Parton is looking to be a movie star again. Parton is teaming with Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine media company for an adaptation of the best-selling novel she co-wrote with James Patterson, “Run, Rose Run.” Published in early March, the Nashville-based book centers on a bond between an aspiring country singer and a retired country superstar, a character Parton has said during media interviews that she was anxious to play on film. "James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team,” Parton said in a...
MOVIES
Slate

The Song That Finally Toppled Encanto From Its No. 1 Billboard Spot

On a muggy late spring day in 2020, a perspiring British man drags himself down an empty street in East London. He is lugging what might as well be the weight of a pandemic-afflicted world—but, as it turns out, it’s a wagon, piled with several old, heavy tube televisions. The cameras capturing this Sisyphean feat are at a socially distanced remove from the sweaty, unmasked man who, video drama aside, looks like he’s actually seen some shit. Some of the video footage is from Londoners on lockdown, using their phones to capture the wagon-toting man while they anxiously peer out windows and doorways in their quarantined flats. A near-empty double-decker bus drives past the man, its side bedecked with an advert for his band’s new album, which he won’t be promoting with a live gig anytime soon. Hammering home that point, the man eventually lugs the TVs to the freight entrance of an empty theater and proceeds to set up the Trinitrons onstage by himself, one tube for each of his bandmates, who flicker onto the screens and start playing the song that’s been soundtracking this unsubtle but effective metaphor. The man then (in a trope borrowed from Bryan Adams in the ’80s) grabs a mic and bops around the stage all alone, singing his heart out in front of his tubular bandmates, witnessed by a sea of unoccupied seats that won’t have butts in them until 2021 at the earliest.
MUSIC
The Independent

Cate Blanchett recalls her husband saying that her film career would be over by the time she was 30

Cate Blanchett has recalled being told that her film career would be over by the time she turned 30. The actor opened up about her experience in the industry during a recent appearance on the Smartless podcast.The Academy Award winner told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett that in her early career she had believed she would return to the theatre.“My husband said to me – and he is so supportive – but Sean [Hayes], you mentioned when I played Queen Elizabeth, that happened… in dog years, I was over the hill by the time I made...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Daddy Yankee says he's retiring: 'I see the finish line'

Daddy Yankee surprised his fans by announcing his imminent retirement from music with an album and a farewell tour, more than three decades after starting a career that put reggaeton on the world map with hits including “Gasolina”, “Somos de Calle”, “Con Calma” and “Despacito.”His success has made him one of the biggest idols in Latin music and a winner of six Latin Grammy Awards.“This career, which has been a marathon, at last I see the finish line,” the 45-year-old Puerto Rican star said in Spanish in a video posted Sunday night on his website. “This genre, people...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

556K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy