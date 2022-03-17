ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna Delvey denies being ‘con artist’ despite swindling New York’s elite out of $200,000

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Anna Delvey has denied being a “con artist”, despite posing as a German heiress and swindling more than £147,000 from New York ’s elite.

The true story of Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin) reached worldwide audiences when it became the subject of Netflix’s hit series Inventing Anna.

Despite the fact that a jury found her guilty of fraud and grand larceny, Sorokin has denied being a “con artist”.

“Absolutely not,” she said, when speaking on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Sorokin added that she “can’t tell an exact instance” where she lied.

The Independent

Oscar Isaac recalls Marvel bosses’ reaction to his Moon Knight accent: ‘They didn’t know what the hell I was doing’

Oscar Isaac has reflected on the reaction of Marvel Studios bosses to his British accent in Moon Knight.The actor, 43, stars in the series as Marc Spector, a man who harnesses the power of the ancient Egyptian gods to fight crime.Marc has dissociative identity disorder, which manifests in four different personas, one of which is a British man named Grant.“It wasn’t necessarily written that way at all,” Isaac told Radio Times. “And so I thought, ‘OK, well, let me see what [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] says about this.’ “And so I had a meeting with Kevin, I said,...
MOVIES
TechRadar

Critics are raving about Netflix's latest documentary – but viewers aren't convinced

Netflix has a real thing for con artists at the moment, and the streamer’s latest true-crime documentary lifts the lid on a very specific type of fraudster. After The Tinder Swindler and lavish drama Inventing Anna centered on crooks extracting wealth by feigning romantic interest and social status, Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. charts the exploits of a vegan restaurateur and her mysterious husband.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
