Spokane Police: 5-year-old boy found safe in car

SPOKANE, Wash. – A little boy was quickly found thanks to the help of local authorities and concerned neighbors.

The 5-year-old child’s parents woke up Thursday to find he was missing.

The child has autism and is non-verbal, which prompted a large police response. Spokane Police and Spokane Fire searched the West Central neighborhood on the ground while the Sheriff’s Office searched from a helicopter up above.

An emergency notification was sent to nearby phones early in the morning, which alerted neighbors to the search. P olice said many people left their homes to help after getting the alert.

Officers determined the boy left home between midnight and 1 a.m., and the front door locked behind him.

He was ultimately found in a car when a neighbor left for work. He was asleep and cold, but unharmed.

