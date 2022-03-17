ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Anderson Cooper melts as Ukrainian kids pull faces at him on camera

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Anderson Cooper has given one of the most heartwarming interviews of the last two weeks on CNN , smiling sweetly as Ukrainian children made faces at him live on air.

The host spoke to Olena Gnes, who is a young mother of three living in Kyiv, and she outlined her experiences following the outbreak of war.

"Well hello Anderson, we're happy to see you," she said during the interview.

"We're still alive. We're fine, but today is one of the most difficult days for me personally. We are... in a curfew so we stayed all the time in the basement and most of the time Isiah was reading and following the news and the news is pretty bad especially what happened in Mariupol."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

While the content of the interview explored the stark reality of life for the hundreds of thousands of people displaced by war, her children couldn’t resist the temptation to pull faces at the presenter.

The young boy did his best impression of a tiger while his mother was speaking, and Cooper couldn't resist smiling.

Cooper struggles to stop laughing as Ukrainian kids he's interviewing make faces at the camera www.youtube.com

"Oh, they're scary, they're scary tigers!" Cooper said.

It’s the latest interview to make headlines during the conflict, after a Ukrainian MP responded to being put on Vladimir Putin’s hit list in the best way.

Kira Rudyk in Kyiv is a target for the Russian regime but remained defiant at the news of being put on Putin’s target list.

Speaking to The Guardian , Rudyk was asked how she felt about it, and replied: “I’m on Putin’s kill list, but I’m also on Ukraine’s top ten bachelorettes list and I hope that these lists even one another [out].

“But, there is no good answer to that, right? We know that one of Putin’s ways of attacking us as Ukraine is destroying either Ukrainian parliamentarians or [the] President or government.”

T he Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
MarketWatch

Russian general killed after Ukrainian forces destroy command post in Kherson

Another Russian general has been killed in Ukraine, the country’s military claimed Saturday, the fifth senior leader to fall since the invasion began 23 days ago. Lieutenant-General Andrey Mordvichev, commander of the 8th army of the southern military district, was killed when Ukrainian armed forces destroyed a command post at an airfield in Kherson, a port city in southern Ukraine, officials said.
MILITARY
MarketRealist

Why Is Anderson Cooper in Ukraine? CNN Host Is Reporting Live From Lviv

Although Anderson Cooper was born to one of the nation’s wealthiest families — the Vanderbilts — he has spent his adult life focused on his journalistic work. Cooper has visited many of the world’s war zones throughout his career and has been a fixture at CNN for over 20 years. Viewers of his show Anderson Cooper 360 wonder why Cooper is in Ukraine.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Kira Rudyk
The Independent

‘Behold the face of pure ignorance’: Candace Owens mocked by Pulitzer-winning historian for Ukraine comment

Republican commentator Candace Owens has been schooled by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum for her claim that Ukraine “wasn’t a thing until 1989”. During her Candace show on The Daily Wire this week, Ms Owens claimed that “Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989” and that it was “stupid” to suggest Russian president Vladimir Putin was carrying out a “genocide” in the country. “Obviously Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989,” Ms Owens argued in the footage, shared by MediaMatters on Wednesday. “Ukraine was created by the Russians. They speak Russian.”“Behold the face of pure ignorance,” wrote Ms Applebaum, an...
POLITICS
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Cnn#Russian
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory

Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Hours after Putin rally in Moscow, Ukraine claims Russia has lost 14,400 soldiers so far

Ukraine claimed on Saturday that more than 14,400 Russian soldiers have been killed in the war between the two countries so far, just hours after Russia’s president Vladimir Putin staged a massive flag-waving rally in Moscow to prop up support for his ongoing invasion.Russia’s combat losses in Ukraine from 24 February, when the invasion began, to 19 March included “about 14400 people”, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Previous updates issued by the same official account on social media confirm Ukraine believes these personnel to have been killed.In a post shared on Facebook, the...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
Indy100

Indy100

174K+
Followers
10K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy