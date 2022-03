It is a well-worn cliché for an Oscar winner to keep their gong in the bathroom. “The whole point is for everybody to pick it up and go, ‘I’d like to thank my son and my dad’,” Kate Winslet said in 2015, after admitting she keeps her 2009 Best Actress award in the downstairs loo.Winslet’s remarks spoke to a universal truth: everyone wants to get their hands on an Academy Award. Not always by way of actually winning one, it should be said, because few of us have specific Hollywood aspirations. But who wouldn’t say no to handling one for...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO