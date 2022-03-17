ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

119-mile broadband fiber network coming to South Hampton Roads

By Tara Bozick, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk and Virginia Beach are contributing $5 million each for a total of $25 million to construct a 119-mile fiber ring through the cities as part of a larger effort to expand ultrafast broadband service in Hampton Roads.

The Southside Network Authority, formed by the five cities in November 2019, signed an agreement with Danella Construction Inc. for the construction of the connectivity ring to start as early as May, according to a news release.

The regional connectivity ring will be an open-access network that will enhance internet access and affordability in Hampton Roads, Chesapeake City Council member Susan Vitale, authority chair, said in the announcement.

The project is the first phase of building a larger regional fiber network that will connect with the subsea cables that land in Virginia Beach. Those cables offer fast high-capacity data transmission in addition to connections across the world.

“Connecting to the fastest speeds on the East Coast will be transformational to our region and future economic development,” Norfolk City Council member Andria McClellan, also vice chair of the authority board, said.

The Southside Network Authority board said it’s negotiating with Global Technical Systems in Virginia Beach for the potential operation and maintenance of the fiber ring. Columbia Telecommunications Corp. is under contract to perform construction oversight.

Comments / 1

