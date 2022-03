A Mobile woman is under arrest after authorities say she went into labor at home and used heroin to dull the labor pains, ultimately leading to the death of her newborn. Amanda Danielle Malpas, 34, still had a needle protruding from her arm and was holding her infant daughter when first responders found her on the kitchen floor earlier this month, said Mobile County Sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Bailey.

MOBILE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO