The Cellar is an atmospheric mix of classic horror and fresh ideas that results in an excellent horror movie. (The film has already been acquired by Shudder and RLJE Films.) The Woods family have moved to a large house in Ireland. Almost immediately something does not seem right. Ellie’s (Abby Fitz) dislike of the manor seems to go beyond teenage angst while strange symbols adorn the walls. When Ellie disappears, her mother Keira (Elisha Cuthbert) learns there is much more to the house than she was told.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO