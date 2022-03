BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – The rising gas prices are adding fuel to the fire surrounding a controversial PennDOT plan. Thousands of people who oppose putting tolls on I-79 near Bridgeville say they’re already paying enough for gas and don’t need tolls on top of it. Despite two votes in the legislature to derail it, a suit to stop it and now this petition, PennDOT says it’s moving ahead with the plan to toll nine highways. But organizers say the fight is just beginning. The petition on change.org is gaining steam with more than 8,000 signatures already. It’s expected to top the 10,000 by...

BRIDGEVILLE, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO