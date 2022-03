(BPT) - The sun is shining, a warm breeze is blowing and you’re itching to get outside. You finally step out the door, and what do you see? A vast, empty space with untapped potential. When it comes to designing your backyard staycation station for the summer, you want to make a BIG statement. After all, this is the place where you can be the hostess with the mostest, ready to mix up some margs at a moment's notice or mingle late into the night by firelight. Patio and outdoor spaces can be tricky to style and decorate, which is why Big Lots has created a step-by-step guide to deck out your backyard this summer.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 13 DAYS AGO